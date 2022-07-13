With a few matches under our belts for the tournament we know far more about how some teams have adapted to the pressure of these European championships and which nations already look in trouble. With that in mind, it’s time for another bold round of predictions.

Writing this the morning after the night before, it’s hard to think Italy will be anything but shell-shocked right now, still trying to process the very naughty things France were doing in Rotherham.

If the team can bounce back, they’ll need a strong showing in Manchester against an Iceland team who must have thought they had no chance of claiming second in the group after a draw against Belgium. As it is, both teams have it all to play for.

On paper, where the game of football is seldom played, Italy have the quality to get the better of this Iceland team and you can expect to see CRISTIANA GIRELLI running the show in attack for Le Azzurre.

But the further back you go on the pitch, the more problems begin to arise for Italy and this is where Iceland will be licking their lips.

Expect to see Sveindís carrying the ball up the flank and twisting Elena Linari into knots in the box, Iceland’s ability to break at pace what could tip the match in their favour. With that being said, I’m still saying Italy will come out on top.