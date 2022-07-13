Sophie Lawson uses her expert knowledge to help predict the Women’s Euros correct scores for round two of the group stage, looking at the key battles in the process.
With a few matches under our belts for the tournament we know far more about how some teams have adapted to the pressure of these European championships and which nations already look in trouble. With that in mind, it’s time for another bold round of predictions.
Writing this the morning after the night before, it’s hard to think Italy will be anything but shell-shocked right now, still trying to process the very naughty things France were doing in Rotherham.
If the team can bounce back, they’ll need a strong showing in Manchester against an Iceland team who must have thought they had no chance of claiming second in the group after a draw against Belgium. As it is, both teams have it all to play for.
On paper, where the game of football is seldom played, Italy have the quality to get the better of this Iceland team and you can expect to see CRISTIANA GIRELLI running the show in attack for Le Azzurre.
But the further back you go on the pitch, the more problems begin to arise for Italy and this is where Iceland will be licking their lips.
Expect to see Sveindís carrying the ball up the flank and twisting Elena Linari into knots in the box, Iceland’s ability to break at pace what could tip the match in their favour. With that being said, I’m still saying Italy will come out on top.
Woof.
That’s really all there is to say about France’s performance against Italy.
Although not likely to get ahead of themselves, it’s hard to imagine France not building on such an impressive win, in the group stage at least – although part of me still thinks they’ll end up drawing with Belgium, I’m saying it will be another romp for Les Bleues.
With GRACE GEYORO the somewhat unexpected hat-trick hero for France on Sunday, lets say that it’s MARIE-ANTOINETTE KATOTO who will be going home with the match ball.
Belgium adapt at sitting back and absorbing pressure until the dam breaks, once that first goal goes in, it might end up being another free-for-all with Wendie Renard scoring a header at a set piece at some point during the 90 minutes.
For Belgium, I’m not overly keen on their chances of scoring and although there are more assured goalkeepers at the Euros than Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, let’s be bold and say she’ll manage to keep her clean sheet.
