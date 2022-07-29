Sophie Lawson uses her expert knowledge to help predict the Women’s Euros final, looking at the key battles in the process.

Well here, we go, it’s the big one, the Euro final and… it’s a tough one to call, so I’m going to throw my predicted score into the mix but as ever, I’ll try and steer you in the right direction of goalscorers and all the extra bit around the score.

England 1-2 Germany (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) BBC One: Sunday, 17:00 Yes, that’s right, I’ve gone for a Germany win. I think it’s going to be close and it’s not even that they’ve got the history on their side, not just at Euros but against England and even, against England at [new] Wembley. I just think Germany are that bit better and can handle 90 minutes of football better, but let’s skip on to the interesting stuff. Beth Mead and Alex Popp. Two players with six goals each, Mead with the advantage in the golden boot hunt with more assists but Popp with more consistency having scored in each match she’s played in so far this month. If you want to build a bet, or look at the RequestABet specials on Sky Bet, these are the two it’s worth building around. Mead & Popp to each take 2+ shots on target and White & Magull to each take 1+ shots on target in 90 mins feels like a very good shout at 22/1.

I think this will be a cagey match, as it is a final after all, so not necessarily a goal fest – be wary of any bets that have north of 3.5 (or even 2.5) goals. England’s goalscoring ability has been on show this summer but the defensive weaknesses of their opponents has been largely overlooked: this is where Germany will put up a much better fight. With both teams keen to set the pace in midfield, this could be a match that is only for the purists, Lena Oberdorf key for Germany in her ability to stifle the better offensive play from Germany’s opposition. Keira Walsh usually a key figure for England and Manchester City has had a mixed tournament, the defensive playmaker often tied up herself and an unable to pick out key passes. If the match devolves into a scrap for possession or dominances, we could see accumulated niggly fouls – Germany’s last few matches with a type of physicality that hugs the line rather than lunges over it. With tension mounting at a packed out Wembley, it’s easy to see players on both sides falling the wrong side of that line.

Less influential in goal-getting over the last few matches, don’t expect a sudden glut of goals from Ellen White but look to the striker as one who can occupy a defender and create more space for her teammates. As said, Beth Mead is currently on track for the golden boot and she’ll want to pull clear of Popp on Sunday, look for a jinking run or two from the winger this weekend. If you’re thinking this is going to be a close-run match that’s settled late, I am again pointing to Alessia Russo as a potential game-changer for England. Likewise, if England need a late goal to save themselves from elimination, we may well see Millie Bright thrown forward again, the centre back with an important goal against Germany when the two met earlier this year at a friendly tournament. Conversely, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is yet to need her subs to swing a game with a goal but she is more likely to look to Tabea Wassmuth if she needs a clear attacking change late in the game. I’m sure I’ll regret saying this, but I think this is one that will be wrapped up in 90 minutes and of course, Alex Popp will score another header.