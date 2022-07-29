We pick out four selections to make up our Sky Bet RequestABet for England v Germany in the Women's Euros final, boosted to 3/1.

Over 1.5 goals: Backing two or more goals would have landed in nine of the 10 Euro 2022 matches involving these two sides; the one exception being England’s opener with Austria. The Lionesses won 1-0 that day but still posted an xG total of 2.63. Alexandra Popp 1+ shots on target: Germany midfielder and captain Alexandra Popp is the joint top-scorer at this year’s tournament with six goals in five appearances. She has seven total shots on target at this year’s Euros and is responsible for over a quarter of all of Germany’s efforts at goal.

Kelly Smith: "England can edge Germany to glory!"

Beth Mead 1+ shots on target: England striker Beth Mead is level with Popp at the top of the golden boot standings with six goals in five games. Mead is averaging exactly one shot on target per game, the most of any England player. 4+ Germany corners: Only Spain have taken more corners than Germany at Euro 2022. The eight-time winners have taken 35 corners across their five matches (seven per game). They took four corners against France in the semi-finals and seven against Austria in the last eight.