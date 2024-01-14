Timo Werner “very happy to be back” in the Premier League after Tottenham debut

Timo Werner is “very happy to be back” in the Premier League after helping Tottenham seal a 2-2 draw at Manchester United.

The former Chelsea forward arrived on a six-month loan deal from RB Leipzig and provided the assist for Rodrigo Bentancur to secure a point for Spurs at Old Trafford. “First of all, I’m very happy to be back,” Werner told Sky Sports. “It’s a lot of fun to play here. You see today it’s the best league with the tempo.

🎙️ "It's the best league"



Timo Werner is very happy to be back in the Premier League after his Spurs debut ⚪ pic.twitter.com/IYUtH1wsdC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 14, 2024

“I enjoyed it very much, to be out there with the guys. One point but in the next few days when I can train more with the guys, it can be better. “To play for a new club in this stadium for the first time against United, you’re always a bit nervous. But I tried to enjoy it and that’s what I did.” Spurs had to come from behind twice to secure a point, with Richarlison responding to Rasmus Hojlund's early go-ahead goal, only for Marcus Rashford to smartly put United back ahead in the 40th minute. Werner made an instant impact on his debut for his new club, playing Bentancur in to slam Spurs level, with the duo capitalising on some lax United defending.