Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham: Spurs battle back for a point

Tottenham twice came from behind to secure a point in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Ange Postecoglou could only name eight substitutes after Giovani Lo Celso and Alejo Veliz were the latest to join a long injury list, with Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr and Son Heung-min away on international duty. Yet despite fielding a side absent of arguably their three strongest attacking players in Son, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski - with the latter missing out through illness - it was the hosts who created the better of the opportunities.

It was Richarlison who responded to Rasmus Hojlund's early go-ahead goal as he headed in the equaliser from a corner, only for Marcus Rashford to smartly put United back ahead in the 40th minute. Cristian Romero rattled the United crossbar in stoppage time and 49 seconds into the second half Rodrigo Bentancur slammed Spurs level, capitalising on some lax home defending. For the hosts, It was Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first time attending Old Trafford since agreeing a partial takeover of the club.

🎙️ "It's the best league"



Timo Werner is very happy to be back in the Premier League after his Spurs debut ⚪ pic.twitter.com/IYUtH1wsdC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 14, 2024

The billionaire’s agreement to buy a 25% stake and take control of football operations has brought some hope to a club that has fallen off the top of the English game under owners the Glazers. Postecoglou’s visitors looked most likely to win the contest but United avoided a 10th Premier League loss of the season in front of Ratcliffe and his INEOS team.