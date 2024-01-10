Tottenham sign Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig

Tottenham have completed their first signing of the January transfer window with the loan addition of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.
The 27-year-old arrives on a six-month deal, which includes the option to make the transfer permanent in the summer.
He returns to the Premier League with unfinished business after he endured a mixed spell at Stamford Bridge, scoring 23 times in 89 games after a £54m move.
Spurs will be without captain Son Heung-min for the next month as he competes in the Asian Cup with South Korea.
Meanwhile Tottenham are also close to completing a deal for Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin.
It's reported full-back Djed Spence, recently recalled from a loan spell at Sky Bet Championship club Leeds, could head the other way on loan as part of the deal.
