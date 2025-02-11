For the third time in as many weeks, This Week's Acca followers were rewarded for their patience as our team came up with another winning four-fold.
Macaulay Gillesphey headed home a corner to earn Charlton a 2-1 win against 10-man Peterborough and with both Birmingham and Leyton Orient away and gone from a very early stage, and Portsmouth nursing home their 2-1 lead, that was job done.
There was a bittersweet finish though as the team's additional 50/1 accumulator had also looked set to collect only for Stockport to concede a 91st-minute equaliser away at Bristol Rovers.
Nevertheless, the latest 10/1 winner added to another midweek four-fold at 15/2, which was swiftly followed by a winning 20/1 shot at the beginning of February.
It means that having had to endure a lengthy losing run from September through to the end of 2024, loyal followers have been paid out at last and will end the season in profit whatever happens, having been well in front at the end of the previous one too.
Follow This Week's Acca on YouTube for early access to the latest weekend selections, and visit Sporting Life every Friday lunchtime for enhanced accumulator, with select midweek editions published on Mondays as part of Sporting Life Plus, our free members' package
