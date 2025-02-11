Sporting Life
Birmingham helped land us another winning accumulator
Birmingham helped land us another winning accumulator

This Week's Acca wins at 10/1 thanks to late Charlton goal

By Sporting Life
Football
Tue February 11, 2025 · 23 min ago

For the third time in as many weeks, This Week's Acca followers were rewarded for their patience as our team came up with another winning four-fold.

Macaulay Gillesphey headed home a corner to earn Charlton a 2-1 win against 10-man Peterborough and with both Birmingham and Leyton Orient away and gone from a very early stage, and Portsmouth nursing home their 2-1 lead, that was job done.

There was a bittersweet finish though as the team's additional 50/1 accumulator had also looked set to collect only for Stockport to concede a 91st-minute equaliser away at Bristol Rovers.

Nevertheless, the latest 10/1 winner added to another midweek four-fold at 15/2, which was swiftly followed by a winning 20/1 shot at the beginning of February.

It means that having had to endure a lengthy losing run from September through to the end of 2024, loyal followers have been paid out at last and will end the season in profit whatever happens, having been well in front at the end of the previous one too.

CLICK HERE for our 9/1 fourfold!
Tuesday night's headline acca

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

