This Week's Acca is finally back among the winners and well in profit for the season after a 20/1 four-fold on Saturday afternoon.

On the back of Wednesday's bonus 15/2 four-fold, the team landed their first full Saturday winner since September and their fourth accumulator of the season. Everton set the ball rolling and were 2-0 up inside 10 minutes, but with 10-man Shrewsbury and Birmingham both behind at the break, hopes appeared slim. Shrewsbury though came from behind to lead shortly after Sheffield United had gone in front, leaving Birmingham as the focus of acca-backers' attentions entering the closing stages.

They'd drawn level thanks to Jay Stansfield and deservedly went ahead thanks to a penalty with 10 minutes remaining, ensuring a nervy wait with three of the four selected sides leading by a single goal. All held on to land our biggest-priced accumulator of the season, ending a run of four months of frustration for both the team and their following. At odds of 12/1, 11/1 and now 20/1, three winning accumulators plus a 2/1 double after abandonments mean that followers remain well in front to level stakes, with 28 individual bets having been advised. Seven editions of the midweek bonus edition have yielded one winner, at 15/2, meaning that too is in profit.