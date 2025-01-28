With the Champions League seeing all 36 teams involved in the League phase playing at the same time, we have a bonus accumulator for Wednesday.

While our usual midweek picks from This Week's Acca are behind the free login, we're unlocking the European edition with four teams backed for success at a combined 15/2. REAL MADRID might usually be the kings of Europe yet their campaign so far has fallen well short of expectations in this competition. They will progress to the next stage but need a win to try and go through as a top-eight side. In Brest, they face a side who were beaten 2-0 by Shahktar Donetsk last week. Elsewhere, we're backing Premier League outfit ASTON VILLA for success when they host Celtic.

Unai Emery's side are still in with a good chance of progression as a top-eight team but the only way that can happen is with a win. Celtic, meanwhile, know they are incredibly likely to be featuring in the play-offs. ATLETICO MADRID currently sit fifth but can't afford any slip-ups if they are to skip the play-off round. They'll be happy with a trip to Salzburg in their final game. The Austrian outfit have nothing to play for with six defeats from their seven in Europe. Atletico have won each of their last four in this competition. Finally, PSG remain in danger of elimination completely and need to beat Stuttgart to guarantee progression - another side vulnerable to dropping out. The French giants have now won eight of their last ten in all competitions with the two games which fell short being draws. Stuttgart sit fourth in the Bundesliga table.