Our midweek edition focuses on four Sky Bet EFL home teams at an enhanced 10/1, with a 50/1 acca also advised. With Jimmy recuperating from a week's fishing on the Costa del Sol, it was left to Jake, Joe and Tom. All three submitted the same four selections - a good sign if the last midweek acca is anything to go by, where round agreement resulted in a winner. Three others were discussed and subsequently used to make an additional 50/1 seven-fold.

PORTSMOUTH may be in a relegation battle in the Sky Bet Championship but at home they're one of the best in the division, winning six and drawing two of their last nine with a goal difference of +14. They also head into this game having been unfortunate to lose at Sheffield United at the weekend. Inconsistent Cardiff, a point and place above in 21st, have conceded 10 goals in their past two away games and played 120 minutes at Stoke on Saturday.

Richie Wellens' Orient pushed Manchester City close

LEYTON ORIENT, who went close to shocking Manchester City, are W10 D3 L2 across their last 15 League One games, a record rivalled only by Birmingham. The O's have lost just three league matches since October, all against teams currently in the top five (Wycombe, Huddersfield and Stockport). Mansfield, meanwhile, have lost six in a row.

Nathan Jones has Charlton charging for the top six

Play-off chasers CHARLTON are one of League One's in-form teams, losing one in 12 (winning seven). Peterborough are really struggling, especially away where they have taken just two points from their past 11 fixtures.

Jay Stansfield and Birmingham are a class apart in League One

BIRMINGHAM showed the wider public what the rest of the third tier is up against on Saturday when a changed XI gave Newcastle an almighty scare. Unbeaten at home in League One (W10 D3) it's hard to see any hope for bottom club Cambridge who are also the division's worst travellers (W1 D4 L10).

Nifty Fifties?

JUVENTUS are favourites for the first leg of their Champions League play-off round with PSV but at a considerably longer price than when these sides met in the league phase. Juve swatted them aside that night, with their Dutch opponents scoring a stoppage-time consolation goal to lose 3-1. Bristol Rovers have picked up lately, winning their past two at home, but they now face an excellent STOCKPORT team who have won five straight to very much get their League One promotion aspirations back on track after a small wobble either side of the new year. BRADFORD are threatening to finally escape the bottom division with their League Two-leading home form (W11 D3 L1) the biggest reason why. The Bantams have won their last seven at Valley Parade and welcome relegation-battling Accrington who, although stubborn, should be taken care of.