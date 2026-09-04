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This Week's Acca adds 2UP settlement as Betfair and Paddy Power join Sky Bet as exclusive betting partners

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We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.