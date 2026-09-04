In this article, updated throughout the 2026/27 season, we look at how Sporting Life's This Week's Acca is performing, tracking every single selection.
The latest edition of This Week's Acca will always appear at this link.
Sporting Life Plus
*Not included in TWA tipping record
- Aug 25, 2026 - 14/1: ✅✅✅✅❌
- Sep 1, 2026 - 11/1: ✅✅❌❌
The occasional midweek bonus article will also appear on Sporting Life Plus, published on a Monday for Tuesday's 7.45/8pm fixtures. Log in with your existing Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair or Sporting Life account to get free and exclusive access.
August 29, 2026 - 9/1
- ✅ CHARLTON vs Preston
- ✅ Cambridge vs HUDDERSFIELD
- ❌ Shrewsbury vs SALFORD
August 22, 2026 - 9/1
- ❌ Blackburn vs MIDDLESBROUGH
- ✅ SOUTHAMPTON vs Stoke
- ❌ Colchester vs OLDHAM
August 15, 2026 - 20/1
- ✅ BRADFORD vs Derby
- ✅ Barnsley vs BROMLEY
- ❌ York vs BRISTOL ROVERS
August 10, 2026 - 40/1 & 80/1
- N FOREST - Top 10
- WOLVES - Promotion
- PLYMOUTH - Top 6
- GRIMSBY - Top 7
- + MILLWALL - TOP 8
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
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