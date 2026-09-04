This Week's Acca tracker record correct 4/9/26 - USE THIS

This Week's Acca tipping record for 2026/27

Football
Fri September 04, 2026 · 3h ago

In this article, updated throughout the 2026/27 season, we look at how Sporting Life's This Week's Acca is performing, tracking every single selection.

The latest edition of This Week's Acca will always appear at this link.

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice
This Week's Acca adds 2UP settlement as Betfair and Paddy Power join Sky Bet as exclusive betting partners

Sporting Life Plus

*Not included in TWA tipping record

The occasional midweek bonus article will also appear on Sporting Life Plus, published on a Monday for Tuesday's 7.45/8pm fixtures. Log in with your existing Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair or Sporting Life account to get free and exclusive access.

August 29, 2026 - 9/1

  • CHARLTON vs Preston
  • ✅ Cambridge vs HUDDERSFIELD
  • ❌ Shrewsbury vs SALFORD

August 22, 2026 - 9/1

  • ❌ Blackburn vs MIDDLESBROUGH
  • SOUTHAMPTON vs Stoke
  • ❌ Colchester vs OLDHAM

August 15, 2026 - 20/1

  • BRADFORD vs Derby
  • ✅ Barnsley vs BROMLEY
  • ❌ York vs BRISTOL ROVERS

August 10, 2026 - 40/1 & 80/1

  • N FOREST - Top 10
  • WOLVES - Promotion
  • PLYMOUTH - Top 6
  • GRIMSBY - Top 7
  • + MILLWALL - TOP 8

More from Sporting Life

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