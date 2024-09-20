Take on the tipsters: Tarkowski, Hannibal, Lincoln and a 300/1 treble

For those new to this column, the premise is the traders (Sky Bet) taking on the tipsters (us at Sporting Life). Every week we invite the traders to pick which of our selections they fancy taking on. We give them that choice, and in return they promise to boost the odds. Team Tipsters have started the season in red-hot form, with four winning weeks out of five and a total profit of +10.65pts, meaning Team Traders have a lot of ground to make up. This weekend the traders have picked a couple of bigger prices from across Saturday's selections, resulting in a boosted 300/1 treble.

Football betting tips: Take on the tipsters Tom: 2pts Lincoln to beat Wigan (12:30) BOOSTED to evens on Sky Bet Jake: 0.5pt James Tarkowski to score anytime in Leicester vs Everton (15:00) BOOSTED to 12/1 on Sky Bet Jimmy: 1pt Hannibal Mejbri to be first player carded in Burnley vs Portsmouth (15:00) BOOSTED TO 11/1 on Sky Bet Treble: Lincoln to win, Tarkowski to score anytime, Hannibal first player carded BOOSTED to 300/1 on Sky Bet

Lincoln vs Wigan Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday Tom Carnduff Michael Skubala's side have picked up where they left off from last season, winning three of their opening five, and can add another success here. The Imps suffered just two defeats from their final 20 games last season, including 11 clean sheets. They were excellent, and even more so at home. CLICK HERE to back Lincoln to win at a BOOSTED price with Sky Bet Sky Bet trader: "Match prices look about right according to our ratings for Wigan's visit to Lincoln on Saturday lunchtime. However, slight preference is to take the Imps on in this one and side with Shaun Maloney's men and the draw. The hosts will be without regular stopper George Wickens through concussion protocols which means Zach Jeacock will be thrust into action with very limited EFL experience. There looked no fluke about Wigan's 4-0 win at Bristol Rovers last week, racking up an impressive xG tally in the process and a similar showing at Sincil Bank could be on the cards."

Leicester vs Everton Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday Jake Osgathorpe Everton's set-piece threat could come to the fore in this relegation six-pointer. No team has generated more xG from dead-ball situations since the start of last season, already scoring twice this season. James Tarkowski has been a threat, taking five shots in four games and could see a couple of opportunities to score here against a Leicester team who rank second worst on set-piece xG this season. CLICK HERE to back James Tarkowski to score anytime at a BOOSTED price with Sky Bet Sky Bet trader: "Jake has thrown darts at both Everton centre backs for their trip to Leicester but we're struggling to make a case for James Tarkowski being a shorter price to score in 90 minutes than team mate Michael Keane. An ever present in his two seasons on Merseyside, the former Burnley man has notched a solitary goal in both campaigns."