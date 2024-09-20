Take on the tipsters: Tarkowski, Hannibal, Lincoln and a 300/1 treble

For those new to this column, the premise is the traders (Sky Bet) taking on the tipsters (us at Sporting Life). Every week we invite the traders to pick which of our selections they fancy taking on. We give them that choice, and in return they promise to boost the odds.
Team Tipsters have started the season in red-hot form, with four winning weeks out of five and a total profit of +10.65pts, meaning Team Traders have a lot of ground to make up.
This weekend the traders have picked a couple of bigger prices from across Saturday's selections, resulting in a boosted 300/1 treble.
Tom: 2pts Lincoln to beat Wigan (12:30) BOOSTED to evens on Sky Bet
Jake: 0.5pt James Tarkowski to score anytime in Leicester vs Everton (15:00) BOOSTED to 12/1 on Sky Bet
Jimmy: 1pt Hannibal Mejbri to be first player carded in Burnley vs Portsmouth (15:00) BOOSTED TO 11/1 on Sky Bet
Treble: Lincoln to win, Tarkowski to score anytime, Hannibal first player carded BOOSTED to 300/1 on Sky Bet
Tom Carnduff
Michael Skubala's side have picked up where they left off from last season, winning three of their opening five, and can add another success here. The Imps suffered just two defeats from their final 20 games last season, including 11 clean sheets. They were excellent, and even more so at home.
Sky Bet trader: "Match prices look about right according to our ratings for Wigan's visit to Lincoln on Saturday lunchtime. However, slight preference is to take the Imps on in this one and side with Shaun Maloney's men and the draw. The hosts will be without regular stopper George Wickens through concussion protocols which means Zach Jeacock will be thrust into action with very limited EFL experience. There looked no fluke about Wigan's 4-0 win at Bristol Rovers last week, racking up an impressive xG tally in the process and a similar showing at Sincil Bank could be on the cards."
Jake Osgathorpe
Everton's set-piece threat could come to the fore in this relegation six-pointer. No team has generated more xG from dead-ball situations since the start of last season, already scoring twice this season. James Tarkowski has been a threat, taking five shots in four games and could see a couple of opportunities to score here against a Leicester team who rank second worst on set-piece xG this season.
Sky Bet trader: "Jake has thrown darts at both Everton centre backs for their trip to Leicester but we're struggling to make a case for James Tarkowski being a shorter price to score in 90 minutes than team mate Michael Keane. An ever present in his two seasons on Merseyside, the former Burnley man has notched a solitary goal in both campaigns."
James 'Jimmy the Punt' Cantrill
Hannibal Mejbri has been carded in both Burnley appearances to date, with both coming in the first half. 10 of his 13 cards across 26 career starts have come in the first half, with seven of those being the first card of the game, so the price on offer looks huge.
Sky Bet trader: "Hannibal is no stranger to EFL referees having amassed 10 cautions in his season-long loan at Birmingham back in the 2023-23 campaign. And the Tunisian, now at Burnley, has continued his liking for a card with first half bookings in his last two starts against Blackburn and Leeds. There may be a hint of recency bias in Jimmy's selection and there looks to be several other candidates on both sides to be first in referee David Webb's notebook. The Clarets and Pompey have seen 27 different players carded in their opening five Championship matches."
