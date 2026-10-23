Super Sunday tips: Sunderland vs Leeds bet builder from Jimmy the Punt

Leeds head to Sunderland in the latest edition of Super Sunday in the Premier League.

And at the prices available, backing LEEDS TO WIN appeals. It’s all covered in the Super Sunday match preview but here are the bullet points. Sunderland have issues in central defence due to suspensions and injuries. They were also in Europa Conference League action on Thursday but Leeds have had the week off to recover. The Black Cats sit bottom of the Premier League (W1 D1 L5), and although the table doesn’t mean a great deal at this early stage, Leeds are six points better off having had an equally tricky schedule and are posting underlying data metrics pretty consistent to their actual output.

1pt at 15/1 (bet365) - Super Sub available

Kick-off: Sunday, 16:30 BST

JAYDEN BOGLE’s price to have 1+ SHOT ON TARGET also appeals. The right-wing-back has hit this line in four of his last five appearances, which includes three in one game against Newcastle. Backing DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS takes the bet builder to 15/1. This has clicked in five of the frontman's seven league appearances this season, falling one short on the other two occasions.

0.50pt at 120/1 (bet365) - Super Sub available

Kick-off: Sunday, 16:30 BST

If you are in the market for something a little bigger, it is worth noting CALVERT-LEWIN has COMMITTED 3+ FOULS in each of his last two appearances and three of his last five. Combining him to hit this line, LEEDS TO WIN, BOGLE 1+ SHOT ON TARGET as well as a GRANIT XHAKA CARD makes for a tasty three digit BAB. Stuart Attwell is the referee and he is top of the pile for top flight cards per game. XHAKA is a fair price TO BE CARDED. He has a cards per 90 average of 0.25 at Sunderland and he will have his work cut out marshalling a physical Leeds front two and their energetic midfield.