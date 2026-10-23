Sunderland vs Leeds predictions, tips, best bets & Super Sunday preview

0.5pt Both teams to get a red card at 60/1 (William Hill)

We’re not even out of October but this feels like a pretty pivotal game for both sides.

In the Premier League, Sunderland have only won once all season (D1 L5), losing their last four on the spin against Arsenal, Manchester City, Brighton and Bournemouth.

With the exception of the Cherries, the Black Cats have played each of the top three across that sample but the nature of the defeat on the South Coast and the fallout after was pretty damning.

Nordi Mukiele said: "Maybe we have become arrogant.” It was part of a frank and brutally honest post-game interview.

Maybe he is right or maybe the data has just caught up with them.

Last season they finished 17th on xPTS, relying heavily on home form, character and their never say die attitude. Not bad traits by any means, but still.

It is also worth noting Sunderland played away in the Europa League on Thursday and their opponents come into this fresh.