Super Sunday tips: Manchester United vs Aston Villa bet builder from Jimmy the Punt

In the Champions League on Tuesday, it looked like the Red Devils were going to make it 10 without a win in all competitions (D3 L6).

Roma were two up within 20 minutes as the atmosphere teetered towards toxic. It wasn’t until Bruno Fernandes scored his penalty - at the second attempt - just before the hour when the hosts sparked into life.

A quick fire brace, followed by a red card five minutes later, for Matheus Cunha completed the turn around for Manchester United.

Aston Villa had a chastening defeat at Barcelona on the same evening, their second 3-0 loss within the space of a week as the Villans extended their winless run to three games.

You’d fancy Unai Emery’s side to get amongst the goals at Old Trafford though. In the Premier League, they have scored in each of their last six, bagging at least two in four of those.

As for the hosts, they haven’t kept a clean sheet since they hosted Sabah in mid-September. In the 10 games since, they’ve conceded 21 times with four of their opponents scoring three goals or more.

So, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE provides the bedrock of the BAB.