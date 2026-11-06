Super Sunday tips: Manchester United vs Aston Villa bet builder from Jimmy the Punt

Manchester United should probably be opposed given their current form but for a Super Sunday Bet Builder, I think there’s better ways to approach this one than the 1x2.
In the Champions League on Tuesday, it looked like the Red Devils were going to make it 10 without a win in all competitions (D3 L6).
Roma were two up within 20 minutes as the atmosphere teetered towards toxic. It wasn’t until Bruno Fernandes scored his penalty - at the second attempt - just before the hour when the hosts sparked into life.
A quick fire brace, followed by a red card five minutes later, for Matheus Cunha completed the turn around for Manchester United.
Aston Villa had a chastening defeat at Barcelona on the same evening, their second 3-0 loss within the space of a week as the Villans extended their winless run to three games.
You’d fancy Unai Emery’s side to get amongst the goals at Old Trafford though. In the Premier League, they have scored in each of their last six, bagging at least two in four of those.
As for the hosts, they haven’t kept a clean sheet since they hosted Sabah in mid-September. In the 10 games since, they’ve conceded 21 times with four of their opponents scoring three goals or more.
So, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE provides the bedrock of the BAB.
- 1pt at 28/1 (bet365) - Super Sub available
- Kick-off: Sunday, 16:30 GMT
JOHAN MANZAMBI’s price TO SCORE OR ASSIST appeals, as touted by Joe in Super Sunday's match preview.
This bet has clicked in four of his five Premier League starts as he’s scored twice and set up another three goals.
As things have gotten increasingly worst at United, so too has their discipline.
Across their last four games, the Red Devils have picked up 18 cards to the opposition's 6 and have won the card count in each.
The Villans are prone to a card or two as well, getting over one card in 11 of their 15 games in all competitions.
So, combining EACH TEAM TO GET 2+ CARDS appeals.
At this point it is worth noting that Chris Kavanagh is the referee and he has dished out 33 cards in six games this season, with this bet clicking in each of his matches.
Sticking along the card thread, HARRY MAGUIRE TO BE CARDED is also worth a look, as tipped by Jake in his preview.
He’s one away from suspension in the league and should be marshalling Nicolas Jackson, who is a handful.
JOAO GOMES’ price TO BE CARDED completes the BAB.
There’s a risk he gets rotated out but at the prices, he is the standout value in the middle of Villa’s midfield.
Besides as this is the fifth leg of the bet builder, if you back it with Sky Bet their Ghost Leg feature will be activated meaning if Gomes is dropped, the bet will still be live at recalculated odds.
Gomes has two bookings in five league starts this season, and hit double figures in each of his previous three seasons at Wolves with a top flight cards per 90 average of 0.37.
Odds correct at 15:45 GMT (06/11/26)
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