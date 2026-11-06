Manchester United vs Aston Villa predictions, tips and Super Sunday preview

Football betting tips: Super Sunday 1pt Nicolas Jackson to score anytime at 9/5 (General) 1pt Johan Manzambi to score or assist at 15/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.5pt Jackson to score first at 13/2 (bet365) 0.5pt Manzambi to score first at 10/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 16:30 BST, Sunday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Michael Carrick lives to fight another day. Just about. Tuesday's fightback against Roma, when a re-taken Bruno Fernandes penalty and Matheus Cunha brace overturned a two-goal deficit, provided yet another reprieve for yet another struggling Manchester United manager. While praise is warranted for a stirring second-half performance it really must be seen in the context of the all or nothing situation it was. That led to a far more aggressive, high United defensive line, in turn helping to solve their biggest problems: a lack of athleticism and an inability to defend counter attacks due to huge gaps between defence and midfield. Sunday will be very different.

Unai Emery arrives in the polar opposite situation to his counterpart. After being suggested by some in the media - much to Jamie Carragher's regret once the frankly bizarre threat of litigation was officially announced via Villa's social media channels - as a potential solution to the latest Old Trafford crisis, he is now on the verge of agreeing a contract extension. There is every chance he toasts that new deal by delivering a tactical masterclass and ending Carrick's tenure, but regardless of how the game goes nobody can deny the visitors possess a vastly superior coach, arguably pound for pound the best in the Premier League. Aston Villa are an exceptional transitional team and although they lost 3-0 to Barcelona on Tuesday the scoreline flattered the Catalan giants. Despite conceding an early goal through a Joao Gomes error Emery's counter-attacking gameplan was working to perfection in a first half that Villa ought to have at very least ended level, if not ahead.

In-form duo NICOLAS JACKSON and JOHAN MANZAMBI had plenty of opportunities on the counter attack but were wasteful. They now get a second chance against a much weaker opponent and are worth backing TO SCORE ANYTIME and TO SCORE OR ASSIST respectively. JACKSON has eight goals and no assists so far this season, while MANZAMBI has an even 3-3 split of goals and assists. United are not only in poor form, Wednesday's win was their first in 10 in all competitions, but they have been starting slowly, conceding the first goal in all of their last four and in five of their last six games. Villa's midweek defeat was the first time they have failed to score when Jackson and Manzambi have been in the starting XI. On all six of the previous occasions one of them has scored the team's first goal, and only once - the 2-2 draw with Brentford - has that not also broken the deadlock. They are therefore also both backed TO SCORE FIRST, with JACKSON 13/2 and MANZAMBI 10/1.