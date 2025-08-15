With the Premier League's opening Super Sunday seeing Manchester United host Arsenal, our This Week's Acca team put together a bet builder, enhanced to 20/1 with Sky Bet.

Martín Zubimendi 1+ fouls won This was a winner in 45% of central midfielder ZUBIMENDI's La Liga games for Real Sociedad last season. Manchester United averaged 10.33 fouls per game under Ruben Amorim in 24/25, a figure that increased to 11.33 against clubs who finished in the top six.

Viktor Gyökeres 2+ shots on target Arsenal now possess a goal machine with a high shot volume. For Sporting in Portugal's Primeira Liga last season GYÖKERES averaged 4.07 shots per 90 with 2.12 on target. In the Champions League it was 3.0 shots with 1.4 on target.

Arsenal 6+ corners We’d expect Arsenal to have the better of the chances considering the current position of the two clubs. With Amorim at the helm in games against those who finished in the top six last season United conceded an average of 6.56 corners. Arsenal, meanwhile, took the third-highest number of corners (6.61 per game) in the Premier League; they could well go above that average this season given the signings they’ve made.

Patrick Dorgu 2+ fouls committed DORGU doesn’t mind getting stuck in. In 12 Premier League games last term he was booked three times, sent off once and averaged 1.4 fouls per game, committing at least two in four of his last seven appearances. He should be opposing Bukayo Saka, Arsenal’s second most fouled player last season.

A few extra...

Declan Rice 1+ shots on target With Zubimendi coming in to play the deeper midfield role, RICE will again have freedom to get forward. He registered seven shots on target in his last 10 league games of last season, with this bet winning six times. He’ll also likely be on direct free-kicks after his scintillating dead-ball brace against Real Madrid.