Super Sunday cheat sheet: Arsenal vs Tottenham tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff) has shifted his focus to the earlier game on Sunday for his Cheat Sheet column, with the North London derby providing appeal after Arsenal's involvement in last week's edition. Can the Gunners win again or will Tottenham's good form continue?

Football betting tips: North London derby 1pt e.w. Yves Bissouma to score first at 50/1 (Sky Bet 1/3 1-99)

Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 4/6 | Draw 16/5 | Away 18/5

A North London derby with both teams looking strong. While not given the main event slot on the latest addition of Super Sunday, it's certainly the game that grabs the attention. Mikel Arteta's Gunners are looking capable of another push for the title - whether or not they complete the job is another matter - while Ange Postecoglou's revolution at Tottenham has caught the minds of the neutral and the hearts of the Spurs faithful. The potential for entertainment is outlined in the 8/15 best price for over 2.5 goals. Only 13/10 is on offer that the contest sees four or more scored - it's easy to get on board with the belief that this will see the net struck on multiple occasions. That's particularly the case in a game where one side is a short price for success - a curious case of pricing considering the early season showings from the two teams involved. Yes, it's a derby. Yes, Arsenal have home advantage but the feel-good factor at Spurs means they will be full of confidence for the contest. There is a small bit of value in taking the away side for success but in truth, it's a game where the potential for 'overs' betting to land across the board is there. Bissouma the one to back With goals expected, there are a number of candidates you can look towards. The usual suspects are floating around the 2/1 marker, while Son Heung-min is the shortest price available on the Tottenham side of things at 27/10 to strike at some stage. Instead, I like the gamble on the each-way play of YVES BISSOUMA TO SCORE FIRST at 50/1. The midfielder has posted at least two shots in four of his five Premier League outings this season as he looks to make the most of the ability to attack allowed to him under Postecoglou.

It's worth noting that the one game that didn't see him post a second shot was the only time he's failed to play the full 90 minutes. His switch in position ties in with Tottenham's changing attitude. The above heat maps perfectly demonstrate the difference on the pitch but the fact his shots averaged stands at 2.0 from 0.3 last season further adds weight to his goalscorer cause. Bissouma averaged a goal a season at Brighton but we can expect to see him score a few given the role in this Spurs side. The value comes in taking him with the prices available at the early stage of the campaign.

And for all the reasons mentioned above, taking BISSOUMA 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET is a nice price bumper for a multiple. While his attacking displays have been impressive, he's also contributed in his usual areas with tackles, fouls and interceptions sitting at a high amount after five games. The midfielder has posted at least three successful tackles in four of those five outings, with at least a foul coming in the same amount. Bissouma's seen 2+ FOULS in his first two - Tottenham's most competitive games so far - and it's well worth backing him to do the same given the occasion. Further fouls fancied

The addition of fouls to multiples is a welcome one - targeting the right players continues to add value. There are a few candidates to consider here - one of those has been mentioned above - but the fact that this is a derby only helps the chances of winners in this market. The last four North London derbies have seen at least 20 fouls committed in each, with the average sitting at 24.8 across that period. Recent averages have the Premier League at 20.2 per game. The first player to focus on is DESTINY UDOGIE and 2+ FOULS for the left-back. He's achieved this in three league games so far this season, and it's the match-up with Bukayo Saka that grabs my attention here. Saka is the most-fouled player in this Arsenal side by far, with a huge total of four coming in each of the games against Crystal Palace and Everton. He's been fouled at least once in every game. On the Gunners side of things, GABRIEL MAGALHÃES 1+ FOULS provides appeal given the low amount required. The centre-back has returned to the XI following substitute appearances across the opening weeks and has returned at least one foul in each appearance. It's fair to say that the Tottenham attack will be lively and should have chances to break forward - tactical fouls could be a large part of this contest. Count on Cristian

From one defender to another, and Spurs centre-back CRISTIAN ROMERO can return a couple of successful tackles here. This is something he has achieved in each of his last three league appearances. It's worth noting that he was forced off after just 14 minutes of their opener with Brentford due to injury. Romero had three successful tackles in this fixture last season - he'll be aggressive when trying to win possession back for his side. More magic from Martin?

It's no big shock to say that Martin Odegaard is a star in this Arsenal side. The Gunners' captain - who signed a new deal until 2028 just days before this game - has already found the net three times in all competitions this season. That comes after 15 in 22/23. With at least two shots coming in every game so far, taking ODEGAARD 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET rounds off a big-priced multiple in a nice way. The midfielder leads this Arsenal side for shots on target in the Premier League so far with eight.

Team news

Arsenal remain without long-term absentees Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Jurriën Timber for the contest. Gabriel Martinelli is also a doubt after he was forced off in the 1-0 win over Everton - Leandro Trossard is the most likely candidate for his spot. It appears that David Raya is the Gunners' new number one, and that should mean we see an unchanged XI from the one that beat PSV 4-0 in the Champions League. Tottenham were hit with the news of a serious ACL injury to Ivan Perisic that will likely end his season. He joins Rodrigo Bentancur, Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon on the sidelines.

Predicted line-ups Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Havertz, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Trossard Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Solomon; Son

Match facts Arsenal have won four of their last five Premier League games against Tottenham (L1), as many victories as they had in their previous 16 against them beforehand (D6 L6).

Tottenham have won just one of their last 30 Premier League away games against Arsenal (D11 L18), and are winless in 12 (D4 L8) since a 3-2 victory in November 2010.

This is the first league meeting between Arsenal and Tottenham with both sides still unbeaten coming into the match since September 1990, when the pair drew 0-0 at Highbury in the third game of the season. In the Premier League, it's the sixth time Arsenal have faced Spurs while still unbeaten (W2 D3), while it's the fifth time Spurs have faced the Gunners without having lost (D1 L3).

Since the start of last season, Arsenal have scored more Premier League goals from corners than any other side (16), while Tottenham are second in this respect (15). The Gunners' last two winning goals have been from corner situations (Declan Rice v Man Utd, Leandro Trossard v Everton).

Coming into this weekend's games, only Liverpool (9) have won more points from losing positions than Spurs (7) in the Premier League this season. Spurs have won their last two having conceded first but have never come from behind to win three consecutive Premier League games before.

Tottenham have scored at least twice in all five of their Premier League games under Ange Postecoglou, making him the fifth manager to see his side score 2+ goals in each of his first five in the competition (Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola, Craig Shakespeare and Maurizio Sarri). Of the previous four, only Sarri's Chelsea failed to score at least twice in the sixth game.

Bukayo Saka has been involved in 18 goals in his last 18 Premier League home appearances for Arsenal (12 goals, 6 assists), either scoring (2) or assisting (1) in all three of his league games at the Emirates Stadium this season.