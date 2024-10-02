Sunderland vs Leeds betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

This is the litmus test for Sunderland’s title credentials.

Yes, the season is still in its infancy so the table is irrelevant but Régis Le Bris’ side's start to the campaign has not gone under the radar.

The Black Cats top the Sky Bet Championship, three points clear of Friday’s opposition and ante-post favourites for the title Leeds.

Victory for the visitors would move them level on points with Sunderland; no foregone conclusion after Leeds’ performance in a midweek draw at Norwich.

The bookies think otherwise, pricing Daniel Farke’s side as 5/4 favourites. Avoid the 1X2 in my book.

Leeds have faced two of the sides above them already this term, West Brom and Burnley, taking one point and failing to score a single goal.

It's quite a contrast from last season where they went four from four against the top two, scoring 12 and keeping clean sheets in half of the games. It's also worth noting Sunderland took four points from Leeds last campaign and won four of their six home games against the top six.