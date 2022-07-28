Sporting Life
Sunderland v Coventry

Sunderland v Coventry tips: Championship best bets and preview

By Joe Rindl
15:11 · THU July 28, 2022

Newly-promoted Sunderland get their season under way when they host Coventry City on Sunday. Joe Rindl has the best bet and score prediction.

Football betting tips: Championship

1.5pts Over 2.5 Goals at evens (General)

After four years away in League One, nobody really knows what to expect of Sunderland in the Championship.

On the one hand, after limited movement in the transfer market, the Black Cats enter the second-tier with largely the same squad that finished fifth in League One last season.

On the other hand this is a club managed by the experienced Alex Neil - a man who is no stranger to promotion out of the Championship and into the Premier League.

What's more, the north east outfit did finish last season on a 16-match unbeaten run.

Kick-off time: 12:00 BST, Sunday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Sunderland 17/10 | Draw 9/4 | Coventry 13/8

Coventry's second consecutive season in the Championship last term started strongly with the Sky Blues up to third by matchday nine.

Mark Robins’ side, on a shoestring budget, were able to hold their own until Christmas, staying in a play-off spot until matchday 20, before they slowly slid down the table to a 12th-placed finish.

So, like Sunderland, there is an air of unknown ahead of Coventry's season. They raced out of the blocks last year, but did also finish last term with just two wins across their final 10 games.

I’m avoiding the outrights and instead looking at the goal markets.

Sunderland failed to keep a clean sheet in their final three home games in the regular season last term with both teams scoring in four of their final six matches.

While there also were plenty of goals in Coventry’s last seven Championship fixtures last season where OVER 2.5 GOALS landed on five separate occasions.

Attacking football is expected at lunchtime on Sunday, making the evens price available appeal.

Sunderland v Coventry score prediction and best bet

  • 1.5pts Over 2.5 Goals at evens (General)

Score prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Coventry (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)

Odds correct 1400 BST (28/07/22)

