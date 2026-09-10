Sunday best bets: Premier League and Championship tips for September 13 2026

Football betting tips: EPL & EFL 12:00 – Sheff Utd vs Wolves 2pts Fer Lopez to score or assist at 11/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.5pt Fer Lopez to score and assist at 13/1 (bet365) 14:00 – Coventry vs Brighton 1pt Jack Rudoni 1+ headed shots on target at 5/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Rudoni 2+ headed shots on target at 40/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

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Sheffield United vs Wolves Kick-off: Sunday, 12:00 BST

TV: Sky Sports Football

Live odds, form and stats File FER LOPEZ under the ‘players too good for the Championship, who’ve played in the Championship’. He sits alongside Ruben Neves, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Adel Taarabt for me and we’re only a few games into the season. Lopez has netted three times and set up another two, having a hand in 38% of Wolves' goals.

At noon on Sunday, Wolves head to Sheffield United. The Blades are not playing well, but picking up points with gritty endeavour. Chris Wilder’s side haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last five games though, so at odds-against Lopez’s price TO SCORE OR ASSIST appeals at Bramall Lane. At 13/1 with bet365, backing him TO SCORE AND ASSIST is also worth a tout.

Coventry vs Brighton Kick-off: Sunday, 14:00 BST

TV: Sky Sports Premier League

Live odds, form and stats Coventry average 4.3 accurate crosses per match (8th), which is slightly above average. JACK RUDONI tops their charts for shots on target per 90 (1.2), chances created (4) and ‘big chances’ missed (2). He’s had three shots in total, two hitting the target and both of those were with his head. Against Manchester City, Rudoni had a header with an xG on target value of 0.71 and at Arsenal he had a header with an xG value of 0.15. At the prices available, I’ll be taking a swing at him to have both 1+ and 2+ HEADED SHOTS ON TARGET against Brighton on Sunday. He’s averaged 0.51 headed shots per 90 across the previous two seasons.

The Seagulls top the charts for goals per game and although overs were a tempting price, their record at Premier League newboys is enough to put me off. Last term, each of Brighton’s three games at Burnley, Leeds and Sunderland had two goals or fewer. Besides, Frank Lampard’s men haven’t been as good for goals as they were last season in the Championship. All their defeats have come to nil, with Hull and Manchester City both beating them 1-0.