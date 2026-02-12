Menu icon
Best bets

Sunday best bets: FA Cup, Ligue 1 and Serie A tips for 15 February 2026

By Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Football
Fri February 13, 2026 · 2h ago

Football betting tips: FA Cup, Serie A

14:00 - Oxford vs Sunderland

2.5pts Sunderland to win to nil at 13/8 (General)

19:45 - Napoli vs Roma

2pts Over 2.0 goals (Asian goals line) at 7/8 (bet365)

Oxford vs Sunderland

It is fair to say Oxford have bigger fish to fry then this weekends FA Cup clash with SUNDERLAND.

Since the last round, the U’s have only won one of seven games, they’re winless in their last four and have failed to score in each of their last five at home.

This form has left them five points adrift of safety in the Championship and their next three league games are against leaders Middlesbrough, Stoke (divisions best defence) and relegation rivals West Brom.

It hardly feels like an FA Cup run will be a priority for Matt Bloomfield, the same cannot be said for their opponents.

Oxford

The Black Cats have hit the 36 point mark - that would have been enough to secure their Premier League status in each of the last nine top flight seasons - and with their top flight status all but confirmed, they can have some fun in the cup.

At 13/8, backing them TO WIN TO NIL appeals.

Napoli vs Roma

The goal line in Naples should be attacked.

OVER 2.0 ASIAN GOALS can be backed at 7/8 (1.875 decimals) with bet365. It means the bet loses with one goal or less, money back if there are exactly two goals and a full pay-out from three goals or more.

Napoli's manager Antonio Conte
Napoli's manager Antonio Conte

The bet hasn’t lost in any of Napoli's last six games and stakes have been returned or better in 14 of their 18 home games in all competitions.

Opponents Roma have only failed to net in two of 10 games since the turn of the year and only three of their last 14 games have failed to meet the two goal threshold.

At the prices available, I am happy to go against the goals-grain in Serie A.

Odds correct at 15:15 GMT (13/2/26)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS