Sunday best bets: FA Cup, Ligue 1 and Serie A tips for 15 February 2026

Oxford vs Sunderland Kick-off: Sunday, 14:00 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 5

Live odds, form and stats It is fair to say Oxford have bigger fish to fry then this weekends FA Cup clash with SUNDERLAND. Since the last round, the U’s have only won one of seven games, they’re winless in their last four and have failed to score in each of their last five at home. This form has left them five points adrift of safety in the Championship and their next three league games are against leaders Middlesbrough, Stoke (divisions best defence) and relegation rivals West Brom. It hardly feels like an FA Cup run will be a priority for Matt Bloomfield, the same cannot be said for their opponents.

The Black Cats have hit the 36 point mark - that would have been enough to secure their Premier League status in each of the last nine top flight seasons - and with their top flight status all but confirmed, they can have some fun in the cup. At 13/8, backing them TO WIN TO NIL appeals.

Napoli vs Roma Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats The goal line in Naples should be attacked. OVER 2.0 ASIAN GOALS can be backed at 7/8 (1.875 decimals) with bet365. It means the bet loses with one goal or less, money back if there are exactly two goals and a full pay-out from three goals or more.

The bet hasn’t lost in any of Napoli's last six games and stakes have been returned or better in 14 of their 18 home games in all competitions. Opponents Roma have only failed to net in two of 10 games since the turn of the year and only three of their last 14 games have failed to meet the two goal threshold. At the prices available, I am happy to go against the goals-grain in Serie A.