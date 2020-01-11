Sporting Life Accumulator: Enhanced four-fold for Sky Bet EFL fixtures on Saturday January 11

We're back with another Sporting Life Accumulator with four Sky Bet EFL teams fancied for victory. This week's price is 16/1.

Two from the Sky Bet Championship and we'll start with BARNSLEY who have experienced a significant upturn in form since a managerial change in November. This week gives them a home tie against Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield.

MIDDLESBROUGH are enjoying life under Jonathan Woodgate and have won four Championship matches; a run that includes away victories over Preston and West Brom. They face a Derby side who have lost six of their last seven league games.

Into Sky Bet League One and COVENTRY continue to show that they have little issue in playing their home matches in Birmingham. They sit second in the home charts and take on a MK Dons side with just one away league win this season.

Finally, we're backing the in-form PLYMOUTH for success as they travel to Carlisle. They've won four of their last five Sky Bet League Two games and have seen three wins from their last four league away fixtures. They take on Carlisle who have won just three of their 12 league home matches.

Odds correct at 1530 GMT (09/01/20)

