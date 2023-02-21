With a fairly limited set of fixtures, our selections came from across the Sky Bet EFL and Champions League, leading to three successful results

being backed.

In Europe's elite club competition, Napoli had little issue as they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in Germany.

Sky Bet League Two outfit Stockport also held a two-goal advantage in their game at Rochdale, as Will Collar's quickfire double put them in a commanding position at the hour mark.

Things were nervy as Devante Rodney pulled a goal back for the hosts in the 85th minute, but main focus was on Fleetwood who were drawing 0-0 with Cambridge at the same time.

Shaun Rooney's sixth goal of the campaign in the final stages of normal time pushed Scott Brown's side further away from the relegation zone, and delivered more joy for Sporting Life readers.

It comes a week after a winning 9/1 fourfold, with the next acca set to be available to back for the fixtures on Saturday.