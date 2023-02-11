It was a good Saturday afternoon for Sporting Life readers with the weekly Acca winning at odds of 9/1.
It looked as though the Acca was going to cruise to victory on Saturday, but a late Portsmouth goal against Plymouth reduced Argyle's lead to just a single goal meaning it was a nervy finish.
All four selections were at least two goals to the good with 10 minutes to go, Burnley 3-0 up against Preston, and after an anxious wait all went on to win.
Sheffield United eased past Swansea thanks to two first half goals and, despite going down to 10-men in the 37th minute, Barnsley won 2-0 against Cambridge.
It was all on Plymouth - second place in League One heading into the day - holding out against south coast rivals Portsmouth, and despite things getting heated with cards being brandished after Pompey pulled one back, it was Plymouth who scored the game's fourth goal to see the Acca over the line.
