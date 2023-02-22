With a fairly limited set of fixtures, our selections for a 17/2 treble for the Sporting Life Acca came from across the Sky Bet EFL and Champions League.

NAPOLI had little issue as they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in Germany and Sky Bet League Two outfit STOCKPORT won 2-1 at Rochdale.

Things were nervy as Devante Rodney pulled a goal back for the hosts in the 85th minute, but the main focus was on FLEETWOOD who left it very late against Cambridge before Shaun Rooney's sixth goal of the campaign in the final stages of normal time completed the joy.

It comes a week after a winning 9/1 fourfold with the next Acca returning at 3pm on Saturday.