It was a great Tuesday night for Sporting Life followers as the Acca, all five Champions League tips and two of three EFL best bets landed at a total profit of +27.35 points.
With a fairly limited set of fixtures, our selections for a 17/2 treble for the Sporting Life Acca came from across the Sky Bet EFL and Champions League.
NAPOLI had little issue as they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in Germany and Sky Bet League Two outfit STOCKPORT won 2-1 at Rochdale.
Things were nervy as Devante Rodney pulled a goal back for the hosts in the 85th minute, but the main focus was on FLEETWOOD who left it very late against Cambridge before Shaun Rooney's sixth goal of the campaign in the final stages of normal time completed the joy.
It comes a week after a winning 9/1 fourfold with the next Acca returning at 3pm on Saturday.
Further joy was delivered for Life readers at Anfield - with plenty of drama, too.
When Liverpool raced 2-0 up it looked highly unlikely that a very Real Madrid-centric staking plan would pay dividends.
Oh ye of little faith. Victory for the holders, who roared back to win 5-2, alongside a Vinicius Junior goal and card meant Jake Osgathorpe's (@JakeOzz) preview delivered winners at 6/5, 7/2 and 16/1.
Over in Germany as Frankfurt took on Napoli, a low-scoring game was forecast in Liam Kelly's (@LiamKellyTTA) preview of the game.
Under 2.5 Goals at 11/10 and Both Teams to Score 'No' at 13/10 duly came through as the Serie A leaders continued their phenomenal season with a 2-0 win.
And not wanting to be left out of the action, George Gamble (@CGeorgeGamble) made sure to reward followers of our EFL best bets column, only narrowly missing out on a clean sweep thanks to Tom Bradshaw's 85th-minute equaliser for Millwall at home to Burnley.