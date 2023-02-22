Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior celebrate

Sporting Life Accumulator, five Champions League tips and two of three EFL tips win

By Sporting Life
10:15 · WED February 22, 2023

It was a great Tuesday night for Sporting Life followers as the Acca, all five Champions League tips and two of three EFL best bets landed at a total profit of +27.35 points.

With a fairly limited set of fixtures, our selections for a 17/2 treble for the Sporting Life Acca came from across the Sky Bet EFL and Champions League.

NAPOLI had little issue as they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in Germany and Sky Bet League Two outfit STOCKPORT won 2-1 at Rochdale.

Things were nervy as Devante Rodney pulled a goal back for the hosts in the 85th minute, but the main focus was on FLEETWOOD who left it very late against Cambridge before Shaun Rooney's sixth goal of the campaign in the final stages of normal time completed the joy.

It comes a week after a winning 9/1 fourfold with the next Acca returning at 3pm on Saturday.

Vini Jj delivers

  • ✔️ 1.5pts Real Madrid to win Draw No Bet at 6/5
  • ✔️ 1pt Vini Jr to be carded at 7/2 (Unibet)
  • ✔️ 0.5pt Vini Jr to score and be carded at 16/1

Further joy was delivered for Life readers at Anfield - with plenty of drama, too.

When Liverpool raced 2-0 up it looked highly unlikely that a very Real Madrid-centric staking plan would pay dividends.

Oh ye of little faith. Victory for the holders, who roared back to win 5-2, alongside a Vinicius Junior goal and card meant Jake Osgathorpe's (@JakeOzz) preview delivered winners at 6/5, 7/2 and 16/1.

No stopping Napoli

  • ✔️ 1.5pts Under 2.5 Goals at 11/10
  • ✔️ 1pt BTTS 'No' at 13/10
Victor Osimhen celebrates
Victor Osimhen celebrates

Over in Germany as Frankfurt took on Napoli, a low-scoring game was forecast in Liam Kelly's (@LiamKellyTTA) preview of the game.

Under 2.5 Goals at 11/10 and Both Teams to Score 'No' at 13/10 duly came through as the Serie A leaders continued their phenomenal season with a 2-0 win.

Expert in the EFL

  • ✔️ 2pts Blackburn to beat Blackpool at evens
  • ✔️ 2pts BTTS in Rotherham v Sunderland at 4/5
  • ❎ 1pt Burnley win and Under 3.5 Goals v Millwall at 21/10

And not wanting to be left out of the action, George Gamble (@CGeorgeGamble) made sure to reward followers of our EFL best bets column, only narrowly missing out on a clean sweep thanks to Tom Bradshaw's 85th-minute equaliser for Millwall at home to Burnley.

Manchester City beat Arsenal at the Emirates
ALSO READ: Leipzig v Man City tips

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS