Southampton and Newcastle were two of the most in-form teams in the Premier League heading into the previous round of fixtures, but while the Magpies extended their run to eight league matches without defeat, beating Brighton 2-1 at St James’ Park, the Saints came crashing back down to earth with a humbling 4-0 loss away to Aston Villa.

The result more or less ended any slender hopes Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men had of achieving European football this season, while for Eddie Howe’s men, their stark upturn in form has propelled them seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Despite Southampton’s poor result at the weekend, they are still in a good place at present and should not be discounted in this fixture by any means.

According to expected points (xP), Newcastle have been slightly fortunate to have picked up quite as many points as they have over their last eight – not to say they are not improved under Howe, just that a return of 12 points rather than 18 would actually be more reflective of their performances.