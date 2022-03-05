Jake Pearson's profitable Beat the Market column returns to preview the upcoming Premier League action, attempting to identify early value.

Follow @JakePearson_SL on Twitter

@JakePearson_SL Beat the Market tipping record: 39.5 points staked | +44.09 points returned Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Southampton to beat Newcastle at 21/20 (General) 1pt Wolves to beat Watford at 17/20 (Betfred, Unibet) 1pt West Ham to beat Aston Villa at 23/20 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Southampton v Newcastle Here we go again. Another week, another Beat The Market column taking on Newcastle. The Toon are now unbeaten in seven, not losing a Premier League match since their 4-0 defeat to Manchester City back in December, and at the weekend they further enhanced their credentials with a 2-1 victory over Brighton. Newcastle are undoubtedly an improve model under Eddie Howe, but 18 points collected across their last eight matches has been an overperformance, as demonstrated by their Expected Points total over across that period. Howe’s men were more likely to pick up eight points rather than 18 based on the quality of chances they have created and conceded.

This is not to say Newcastle are bad, just that their current run of form is not completely down to their own ability, other mitigating factors need to be considered. Like the Magpies, Southampton have also been on a run of incredible form of late, but their string of eight matches without defeat came to a holt in extreme fashion as they lost 4-0 away at Aston Villa at the weekend, as tipped by this column last Monday. It was a grounding result for Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men, and one that has probably brought to an end any hope of European football, but one defeat does not spell disaster for the Saints. Away form has been an issue for Southampton this season, losing half of their fixtures away from St Mary’s, but at home it is a completely different story, losing just once. Liverpool are the only team in the Premier League to have spent fewer minutes trailing at home than Southampton, the Saints behind for just 57 minutes at St Mary’s this season, while their xG process is more than acceptable (xGF 1.62 – xGA 1.23). CLICK HERE to back Southampton with Sky Bet Do not give up on SOUTHAMPTON yet, they are one of the more accomplished teams in the division and can get back on track at home to a Newcastle side who are now all-but safe.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Wolves v Watford Three successive defeats has dealt Wolves’ hopes of securing European football a major blow, particularly given two of them came against direct top-four rivals Arsenal and West Ham, but their 2-0 loss at home to Crystal Palace at the weekend was probably the most concerning result of all. It was a deserved victory for the Eagles as well, Palace creating plenty of chances while limiting Bruno Lage’s men to just 0.84 xG – the third time in their last four matches Wolves have failed to create more than 1.0 expected goals for (xGF). It is a run of form that has been threatening to come for a while now, Wolves’ overperformance of their xG, particularly expected goals against (xGA), something that was always likely to catch up with them. It doesn’t mean they are a bad team however, and a home fixture against a Watford side with one win in their last 16 could be the perfect opportunity for them to get over their mini blip.

Things are beginning to look ominous for the Hornets, now three points adrift of safety but with Burnley and Everton both holding games in hand over Roy Hodgson’s side. They showed signs of life against Arsenal on Sunday, but it was all too-little-too-late, kicking into gear once 3-1 down. Defence has been an issue all season for Watford, conceding 50 goals across their 27 matches, but their attacking output is down since Hodgson’s appointment, failing to create more than 1.0 xG in four of their seven matches under the former England boss. Against a Wanderers side who have still conceded the fourth-least goals this season, Watford will struggle to create, and a price of 17/20 about a WOLVES WIN looks extremely generous against probably the second-worst team in the division. CLICK HERE to back Wolves with Sky Bet For a bit of context, Southampton are 4/7 to beat Watford at home on Sunday – some 9.5% more likely than Wolves beating the Hornets.

West Ham v Aston Villa Both West Ham and Aston Villa play on Thursday ahead of their meeting at the London Stadium on Sunday, the Hammers travelling to Sevilla in the Europa League while the Villains make the trip to Elland Road to take on Jesse Marsch’s out-of-form Leeds. Those games must be factored in, but it shouldn’t be a reason to not take a view on this fixture early in the week; how much weight should be applied to teams’ most recent fixtures? West Ham’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday was their second successive loss – after exiting the FA Cup at the hands of Southampton last Wednesday – but David Moyes’ men produced a very good performance at Anfield, just the fifth team to create more than 1.50 expected goals for (xGF) against Jurgen Klopp’s men this season. They have struggled to find the back of the net of late, scoring just five goals in their last six matches, but it has not been through a lack of creativity, and Moyes must retain faith that the tide will turn and the goals will begin to flow again – the Hammers have still scored the fourth-most goals in the league this term.

Aston Villa’s 4-0 victory over Southampton at the weekend was impressive, and coupled with the fact that they also put two goals without reply past Brighton the week prior, Steven Gerrard’s men will be in a confident mood on Monday morning. Their trip to Leeds will be a frantic affair, and though a victory for Villa is far from inconceivable, an away fixture against West Ham remains a tricky proposition. The Hammers have been odds on to win nine of their 14 fixtures at the London Stadium this season, including against Southampton and Wolves – both of whom are higher in the table than Villa. As far as Villa are concerned, they are the same price to beat West Ham as they were to win away at Southampton and Brighton.

It is debatable whether West Ham are actually given the respect they deserve by the bookmakers. Their average price to win a Premier League match is just the seventh shortest in the division – Arsenal on average 5% more likely to win a match than the Hammers. Would Manchester United, Arsenal or even Tottenham be odds-against to beat Villa at home? WEST HAM TO WIN at 23/20 makes significant appeal. CLICK HERE to back West Ham with Sky Bet Odds correct at 1200 GMT (07/03/21)