Norwich beat Burnley to just about keep themselves in the survival fight, while there were wins for Leicester and Brentford across the Premier League's 2pm kick-offs.

Norwich 2-0 Burnley Infogol xG: 1.66 - 1.58 Goals from Pierre Lees-Melou and Teemu Pukki helped reinvigorate Norwich’s slim survival hopes with a 2-0 home win over relegation rivals Burnley. The Canaries were 10 points from safety before kick-off, but Lees-Melou’s early deflected strike gave Dean Smith’s men a precious lead and Pukki’s composed finish late on clinched a first Premier League victory in nine attempts. It could be too little too late for bottom club Norwich, who remain in a perilous position but at least has kept 18th-placed Burnley within touching distance and dealt a serious blow to the visitors’ own chances of beating the drop.

Brentford 2-0 West Ham Infogol xG: 1.75 - 0.30 Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney combined to sink West Ham 2-0 and surely banish any lingering relegation fears for Brentford. Two second-half goals lifted the Bees 12 points clear of the Premier League drop zone after a Sunday afternoon stroll in the west London sunshine.

Ivan Toney is a man in form - 8 goals in his last 8 PL games.



⚽️ v Man United

⚽️ v Wolves

❌ v Newcastle

⚽️⚽️⚽️ v Norwich

⚽️⚽️ v Burnley

❌ v Leicester

🅰️ v Chelsea

⚽️ v West Ham



That's 12 goals & 3 assists in 27 PL apps this season. pic.twitter.com/KNAfidKHDA — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) April 10, 2022

Mbeumo lashed in the opener after being teed up by Toney, and then returned the favour for his strike partner as Toney grabbed his 14th goal of the season. For West Ham it was another dent in their fading hopes of a top-four finish, and they were also dealt a potentially massive blow with Thursday night’s Europa League second leg against Lyon in mind when defender Kurt Zouma was forced to limp out of the action midway through the first half.