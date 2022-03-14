The race is on.

Albeit skewed by matches played, Manchester City appeared to have a Premier League defence all-but wrapped up when 14 points clear of Liverpool at one point this season. Now, with nine games remaining, the title hangs firmly in the balance — City a single point clear of Liverpool ahead of an intriguing run-in. Sky Bet's odds and the Infogol model's probabilities also predict an exciting end to the 2021/22 campaign, perhaps the current leaders looking a small amount of value with the Reds holding the overround.

Premier League title odds (via Sky Bet) Manchester City - 8/15 (65.2%)

Liverpool - 6/4 (40%) Odds correct at 0750 (22/03/22)

Clearly, City and Liverpool have been a standout pair in the Premier League, albeit in different ways. Pep Guardiola's side have again been machine-like in their process, limiting opponents to an average of just 0.74 expected goals against (xGA) per game in the league this season, setting an excellent foundation to record consistent winning sequences. Going forward, City have averaged 2.45 expected goals for (xGA) per game. That is obviously an impressive number, continuing to create good chances in matches — a potent mix when factoring in their defensive solidity. Missed opportunities, however, has been the catalyst behind dropped points lately. City failed to score against Palace despite racking up 2.25 xG, and had the chances to beat both Tottenham and Southampton in failing to collect three points. It will be interesting to see if that trait rears its ugly head again in the run-in.

Manchester City and Liverpool have been a class apart in the Premier League this season, maintaining a chasm between their 10-game xGF and xGA rolling averages.



Liverpool, on the other hand, have no such problems in that area. Jürgen Klopp's side have been an incredible side going forward this term, scoring 75 times and averaging 2.71 xGF per game across their 29 matches. Also capable of running up a sequence of wins — currently on a nine-game streak — the Reds' methods feel a little less sustainable than City's. After all, controlled chaos is still chaos. Despite averaging an outstanding 1.00 xGA per game during a demanding season, there are pressure points in Liverpool's defence that have been exposed by the likes of Nottingham Forest, Arsenal and West Ham recently. With some difficult matches in the offing, any kind of drop inn their attacking level could end a title push. Fixture list could decide the Premier League Although many will think the title will hinge on the April match-up between the two sides at the Etihad, the other fixtures are just as important. Both teams will be expected to win all eight games, which is far easier said than done. City, however, have the best chance to do so based on the forecasted finishing position of their opponents.

Manchester City's remaining fixtures: Burnley (a), Liverpool (h), Brighton (h), Watford (h), Leeds (a), Newcastle (h), West Ham (a), Aston Villa (h), *Wolves (a) Liverpool's remaining fixtures: Watford (h), Manchester City (a), Manchester United (h), Everton (h), Newcastle (a), Tottenham (h), Southampton (a), Wolves (h), *Aston Villa (a) *Date for rearranged fixture tbc

City's opponents have an average forecasted finishing position of 12.0, while Liverpool's schedule makes up an average of 10.1, facing Manchester United and Tottenham in their run-in. According to the Infogol model, Pep's squad can accrue 20.96 xPoints from their fixtures. Klopp's men aren't far behind on the same metric (19.59 xPoints), but the game at City is an obvious point of emphasis for the Reds if they are to flip that script. We don't have to wait long for that match-up, so sit back, relax and enjoy the show. It will most certainly be a show.

