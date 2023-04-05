Manchester City continue their title chase with a visit to Southampton. Liam Kelly previews the game and provides a best bet.
Southampton will be hoping for the same shock win they produced in the Carabao Cup this season, beating Manchester City 2-0 in a quarter-final at St. Mary's.
Let's not beat around the bush, however, that's highly unlikely given the gulf between the two teams. Perhaps even more so now than in January.
It could be argued that City put in their best performance of the season against Liverpool last weekend, while the Saints continue to look like one of, if not the, worst team in the Premier League.
That's reflected in the market, with Pep Guardiola's side going off shorter than they did in the earlier cup tie.
With a couple of exceptions, Southampton have been fairly shocking from an attacking perspective, failing to score in six of their last 10 league fixtures and creating less than 1xG in seven of those matches.
It's the kind of weakness that is only exacerbated versus City, where Southampton will struggle to even possess the ball, never mind test the opposition goal.
With that inability to create scoring opportunities in mind, among other factors, MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN WITH A 1.5 GOAL HANDICAP makes serious appeal at 8/11.
As mentioned, City appeared to be back to their brilliant best last time out, albeit against a poor Liverpool team, so it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see them dispatch of the bottom side in the table easily.
Pep's side have been defensively solid for quite a few games, and their capabilities going forward are not something we can question.
They should beat Southampton with a fair bit in hand away from home, despite what happened in the Carabao Cup this term.
Score prediction: Southampton 0-3 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Odds correct at 1700 BST (05/04/23)
