Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Manchester City's midfield, led by Kevin De Bruyne, is on fire this season

Southampton v Manchester City tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
17:01 · THU April 06, 2023

Manchester City continue their title chase with a visit to Southampton. Liam Kelly previews the game and provides a best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League

2.5pts Manchester City to win with -1.5 goal handicap at 8/11 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Latest Sky Bet offer - https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-5-get-20?sba_promo=ACQB5G20&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_B5G20

Southampton will be hoping for the same shock win they produced in the Carabao Cup this season, beating Manchester City 2-0 in a quarter-final at St. Mary's.

Let's not beat around the bush, however, that's highly unlikely given the gulf between the two teams. Perhaps even more so now than in January.

It could be argued that City put in their best performance of the season against Liverpool last weekend, while the Saints continue to look like one of, if not the, worst team in the Premier League.

That's reflected in the market, with Pep Guardiola's side going off shorter than they did in the earlier cup tie.

Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Southampton 12/1 | Draw 5/1 | Man City 2/9

With a couple of exceptions, Southampton have been fairly shocking from an attacking perspective, failing to score in six of their last 10 league fixtures and creating less than 1xG in seven of those matches.

It's the kind of weakness that is only exacerbated versus City, where Southampton will struggle to even possess the ball, never mind test the opposition goal.

With that inability to create scoring opportunities in mind, among other factors, MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN WITH A 1.5 GOAL HANDICAP makes serious appeal at 8/11.

Southampton's last 10 Premier League matches

As mentioned, City appeared to be back to their brilliant best last time out, albeit against a poor Liverpool team, so it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see them dispatch of the bottom side in the table easily.

Pep's side have been defensively solid for quite a few games, and their capabilities going forward are not something we can question.

They should beat Southampton with a fair bit in hand away from home, despite what happened in the Carabao Cup this term.

Southampton v Manchester City best bets and score prediction

  • 2.5pts Manchester City to win with -1.5 goal handicap at 8/11 (General)

Score prediction: Southampton 0-3 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Odds correct at 1700 BST (05/04/23)

Liverpool v Arsenal betting preview
ALSO READ: Our best bets for Super Sunday's clash between Liverpool and Arsenal

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS