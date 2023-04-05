Southampton will be hoping for the same shock win they produced in the Carabao Cup this season, beating Manchester City 2-0 in a quarter-final at St. Mary's.

Let's not beat around the bush, however, that's highly unlikely given the gulf between the two teams. Perhaps even more so now than in January.

It could be argued that City put in their best performance of the season against Liverpool last weekend, while the Saints continue to look like one of, if not the, worst team in the Premier League.

That's reflected in the market, with Pep Guardiola's side going off shorter than they did in the earlier cup tie.