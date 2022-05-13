Sporting Life
Our preview of Southampton v Liverpool with best bets

Southampton v Liverpool tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
13:03 · MON May 16, 2022

Liverpool have the chance to move within a point of Manchester City as they visit Southampton. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting his best bets.

Football betting tips: Premier League

2pts Liverpool to win and Under 4.5 Goals at 20/21 (Boylesports)

It's still on.

The quadruple dream is still alive for Liverpool, who, after the weekend, have two trophies in the bag already and can move to within one point of Manchester City after Pep's side dropped points at West Ham.

Their chances of finishing the season with all four have increased from 3% last week to 8.9% this - according to Infogol's model.

% multiple trophies

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Southampton 13/2 | Draw 17/4 | Liverpool 4/11

But, for Liverpool to realistically have a chance of winning the Premier League title this weekend, they have to beat Southampton on Tuesday.

The Reds will likely rotate after 120 minutes and penalties in the FA Cup final, with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk doubts after being taken off during the showpiece, but it shouldn't matter too much here.

That is because of two things; 1. Liverpool's relentless machine-like mentality and process, and 2. Southampton appear to have checked out for the season.

Firstly, the Reds have been sensational away from home this term, racking up 2.30 xGF per game and allowing just 1.21 xGA per game.

Jurgen Klopp's side have won six of an unbeaten eight away game stretch, being efficient rather than flashy on the road.

Southampton are finishing the season with a whimper, having lost seven of 10, and during that time they have performed on par with the likes of Norwich.

Southampton last 10 PL games

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have averaged 1.29 xGF and 2.21 xGA per game, while racking up 0.97 expected points (xP) per game - a major drop in their much higher levels before that run.

That defensive process is a massive concern as they welcome Liverpool, but given the efficiency with which the Reds have been putting teams away, I can't see this one getting out of hand.

With that in mind, backing LIVERPOOL TO WIN AND UNDER 4.5 GOALS makes great appeal at a shade of odds on.

This bet wins as long as Liverpool win by a 1-0, 2-0, 2-1, 3-0, 3-1 or 4-0 scoreline, so we have a lot of bases covered.

It has landed in 22 of Liverpool's 26 league wins this season, and in nine of 12 away victories, meaning the price available should be snapped up.

Southampton v Liverpool best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts Liverpool to win and Under 4.5 Goals at 20/21 (Boylesports)

Score prediction: Southampton 0-2 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Odds correct at 1220 BST (13/05/22)

