Sky Bet League One play-offs tips betting tips, best bets and outright preview

Last season's Sky Bet League One play-off campaign reached all corners of the globe. Pep Guardiola paid homage to Sheffield Wednesday, the comeback kings, who won promotion to the Championship in the most dramatic fashion.

Sheffield Wednesday create play-off history coming from 4-0 down on aggregate to beat Peterborough on penalties and make it through to the League One play-off final at Wembley ✨pic.twitter.com/J7fuROImTw — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 18, 2023

“I imagine, can I see that in Spain, can I see that in Germany, can I see that in Italy? It’s impossible... "In other countries, 4-0? No chance. It’s 4-4! And after, 4-1, 5-1, penalties - this is England! That’s why it’s unique! That’s why it’s so special, and that’s why I’m a long time here! I love it.” Four goals down at the halfway stage of their semi-final with Peterborough, the Owls clawed their way back to force extra time with a goal from lifelong Owl Liam Palmer in the 90+7th minute of injury time. After a goal each in extra time the game was eventually settled on penalties before Wednesday snatched victory in the 120+3rd minute of extra-time at Wembley. Given Bolton, Barnsley and Peterborough were all involved in last year's iconic campaign, we should expect plenty more memorable moments this time around.

Sky Bet League One play-offs schedule Friday May 3: Barnsley vs Bolton (19:30 BST)

Saturday May 4: Oxford vs Peterborough (19:45 BST) Tuesday May 7: Bolton vs Barnsley (20:00 BST)

Wednesday May 8: Peterborough vs Oxford (20:00 BST) Saturday May 18: Play-off final (TBC)

Ferguson's fledglings Both Barnsley and Peterborough were stung by Sheffield Wednesday last season, and they will be hoping the scars of truly traumatic defeats do not run too deep. Darren Ferguson’s fledglings face Oxford and with the youngest average age of any side in the third tier (22.9), it is hard not to root for Posh. Doubling down and putting faith in the youth was a bold move following last season's play-off capitulation, but it has paid dividends as Peterborough secured a top-six finish, as they have done in each of their last four seasons in the third tier. Questions of the sides' resolve are to be expected but Posh went some way to putting last season's disappointment behind them by winning the Football League Trophy. This time it was Posh’s turn to strike late with Harrison Burrows grabbing the injury time winner. The fullback looks destined for the league above in the summer, be that with his current side or not. He tops the charts for key passes, joint for big chances created, ranks second with assists and has chipped in with six goals this term.

Harrison Burrows does it again and it's a BEAUTY! 😍 pic.twitter.com/Db0INySOXA — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 7, 2024

Unfortunately, it is hard to envisage another day in the sun for Peterborough at Wembley. Despite heading into February three points off the top and above Derby, Ferguson’s side's fleeting form on the home straight has cost them dearly.

U's turn Oxford are the inform side out of the four. No team has taken more points than the U’s over the final 10 matches of the season. Des Buckingham appears to have steadied the ship after a turbulent start. He took 22 points from his first 20 games at the Kassam and 20 in the last eight games of the season. They have scored 21 times in the run in, keeping four clean sheets and with a wealth of talent in midfield their guile could stand them in good stead.

Points per game (last 10) 1st | Oxford - 2.0

2nd | Bolton - 1.7

3rd | Peterborough - 1.6

4th | Barnsley - 0.9

Reds relegation form A lot has changed at Oakwell since their last trip to Wembley. The Tykes have had two different managers since Michael Duff left for Swansea. A confusing Neil Collins stint was cut short with one game of the season remaining as the board grew tired of his confused and conservative tactics so decided to roll the dice by giving Martin Devaney at least three games in temporary charge. It couldn't have gotten off to a worst start for Devaney as the Reds almost bottled a top six finish, with it in their hands heading into the final match. Barnsley hosted nothing-to-play-for-Northampton, Lincoln hosted title winners Portsmouth and Blackpool headed to Reading.

LISTEN | Barnsley interim boss Martin Devaney after the Reds seal a League One play-off place following the 1-1 draw with Northampton Town.



The Reds will face Bolton Wanderers in the play-off semi-finals once more.



🎧👉https://t.co/j13VSoLShq#BarnsleyFC | @BBCSheffield pic.twitter.com/2ft1Jrp0uu — Football Heaven (@footballheaven) April 27, 2024

Despite conceding what could have been a season ending equaliser in the fifth minute of injury-time, Barnsley’s draw with Northampton bettered Lincoln’s and Blackpool’s results. Devaney sounded shell-shocked in his post-match presser while the home faithful sounded angry. The temporary manager had to remind himself and the players about what they had actually achieved but it has me wondering where that leaves the South Yorkshire side ahead of the semi-finals. The Reds form has been relegation worthy down the back nine and as the result on final day showed, the managerial switch has not initiated the knee jerk reaction wanted. They take on Bolton in a rerun of last season's play-off semi’s. Barnsley came out on top last time but this time around Bolton are the bookies favourites to go up, the Wanderers were the third best side in the division points wise.

No Wander they are favourites Ian Evatt’s men have only lost once since the end of February and are unbeaten in their last seven. What's more, they are spearheaded by streaky Aaron Collins, a man amidst a purple patch. The Welsh striker has netted six times in his last six appearances and may have a big say in this play-off campaign. Keeping him and strike partner Dion Charles quiet will be key to stopping Wanderers.

