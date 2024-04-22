Sporting Life
Neill Collins

Fifth-placed Barnsley sack Neill Collins with a game of season left

By Sporting Life
15:59 · MON April 22, 2024

Fifth-placed Barnsley have sacked Neill Collins as manager with just one game of the Sky Bet League One season to go following a poor run of form.

Collins was appointed last summer after Michael Duff left for Swansea, and following their victory over Wycombe on March 2, the Tykes were three points off the automatic spots and nine clear of seventh with two games in hand.

But they have taken just nine points from their past 11 games, meaning they now must beat Northampton Town on the final day to guarantee a play-off place.

League One table in full

  • 5 | Barnsley - 75 pts | GD: +18
  • 6 | Lincoln City - 74 pts | GD: +27

------------------------------------------

  • 7 | Oxford Utd - 74 pts | GD: +22
  • 8 | Blackpool - 73 pts | GD: +18

Lincoln and Oxford are a point behind and both possess a superior goal difference. Blackpool are a place and a point further back.

First-team coach and former player Martin Devaney has been placed in interim charge but the club have not specifically said he will lead the team on Saturday.

“Neill has been extremely professional throughout the period with which I have worked with him, he has done everything he can do to push the team in the direction we all want Barnsley to go," said director of football Mladen Sormaz.

"He has conducted himself with professionalism and commitment throughout the period I have worked with him.

"However, with a crucial season conclusion ahead of us, we feel that now is the right time to make a change.

"We thank the fans for their continued support and urge you all to back the team this Saturday against Northampton. We will update supporters in the coming days. We would like to thank Neill for his efforts during his time at the club".

