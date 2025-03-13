Sky Bet League One outright tips: Charlton to charge into top two

Phil Parkinson was frank in his post-match assessment of Wrexham's 2-0 defeat at Reading in midweek, saying they missed a huge opportunity in the race for automatic promotion from Sky Bet League One. They have an immediate chance to go some way to putting that right with a trip to second-placed Wycombe, only above them on goal-difference.

Matt Bloomfield's departure has disrupted Wycombe

The Chairboys' form has dropped off markedly in the second half of the season and goes beyond Matt Bloomfield's departure for Luton; the reality that it was unsustainable was perhaps one of the reasons he was so keen to jump ship for a Championship relegation battle. Interim boss Sam Grace took eight points from four games. Mike Dodds has nine from six. But Wycombe's gradual slump goes back to early December, and having taken 38 points from their opening 16 games (2.38 points per game) they have since taken 30 from 19 - an an enormous drop to 1.58 ppg.

Wrexham are worth opposing in the race for the top two

Wrexham haven't been much better. While their away form has improved since January, generally they remain patchy. Over their past 17 matches they have won nine, drawn four and lost five (1.82 ppg) not nearly enough to sustain an automatic promotion push with CHARLTON steaming through the division.

When Charlton lost to Rotherham on 18th January, they were 20 points off 2nd and seven points off 7th. 😰



Nine wins (and one defeat) in 12 games later and they’re now only five points off 2nd and five points clear of 7th. 👀 #CAFC #EFL pic.twitter.com/f5LSFhaoEY — 72cast (@weare72cast) March 11, 2025

The Addicks have matched runaway leaders Birmingham (40) over that same period, with Nathan Jones' side taking 39 points (2.3 ppg) to make up a staggering 15 on Wycombe and 12 on Wrexham. Charlton stats, fixtures and insights With 10 games to play they are now just five points off the top two, with points automatically lost by at least one of their rivals on Saturday. It makes CHARLTON TO FINISH IN THE TOP TWO at 11/1 a bet worth taking. CLICK HERE to back Charlton top two finish with Sky Bet Their run-in is of note too, with the Addicks travelling to Wycombe on Easter Monday and then Wrexham five days later on the penultimate Saturday of the season, meaning a large part of their destiny remains in their own hands.

