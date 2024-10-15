Shrewsbury vs Exeter betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Exeter to win to nil at 7/2 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power)
0.5pt e.w. Edward Francis to score first at 25/1 (bet365 1/3 1-99)
Exeter will head to New Meadow well rested.
There were only two Sky Bet League One fixtures during the international break and the Grecians were not one of the four teams in action.
Thursday’s visitors resume the season four points off the automatic promotion spots with a game in-hand on second placed Wrexham having signed-off with a 1-0 win over struggling Cambridge and another clean sheet; not bad for a side 2/1 to be relegated at the beginning of August.
The key to Gary Caldwell’s early-season success is in defence.
Exeter have won six of their last eight games in all competitions, conceding just three times, keeping six clean sheets but is this sustainable?
A quick glance at the expected goals against (xGA) would suggest not as they have shipped 5.53 in their last four without conceding. Context, though, is key.
Across those 360 minutes, Exeter have led for nearly 200 of them, meaning game state has dictated that their opponents have had most of the running, as you would expect.
Exeter gave up six ‘big chances’ (xG greater than 0.30) in those four outings, but only two have come with the scores level.
Shrewsbury romped to a 5-3 win over 10-man Crawley last weekend in a topsy-turvy clash.
Paul Hurst’s side led, then fell behind just after the hour despite a man advantage; four goals in the final 18 minutes did the job though.
It was only the Shrews' second league win of the season, leaving them on nine points after 11 games.
Eight of their 13 league goals have come in those two wins. Across their other nine fixtures Shrewsbury are averaging just 0.56 goals per game.
It's hard to see them laying a glove on EXETER especially considering the visitor's impressive defensive record.
The Grecians’ are a backable price but it makes more sense to back WIN TO NIL at 7/2.
Should the game go to plan and be a low-margin affair which Exeter edge, the FIRST GOALSCORER market is worth dipping into.
ED FRANCIS, or Edward Francis as he appears on bet365, has three to his name this season, one in the cup and two in the league, already equalling last season's tally for Gateshead.
It's more of a punt but at the prices available, one worth considering given the start he has made in Devon.
George Lloyd and John Marquis should spearhead the hosts attack after the pair both scored braces in the win over Crawley.
In defence, the back three of Aristote Nsiala, Josh Feeney and Morgan Feeney should remain intact, despite shipping three goals at Broadfield.
As for Exeter, Jack Fitzwater has had a season blighted by illness but made his first start of the campaign in the 1-0 win over Cambridge before the break replacing Tristan Crama.
Crama was out with illness but should be back in contention on Thursday and could come straight back into the backline despite his side's win and clean sheet.
Josh Magennis was forced off in the first half of the Cambridge game after colliding with the keeper then taking another knock. The Northern Ireland international could be fit from the off though as he reported for Michael O'Neill’s squad.
Shrewsbury: Savin; M Feeney, Nsiala, J Feeney; Gilliead, Rossiter, Ojo, Benning; Castledine; Lloyd, Marquis
Exeter: Whitworth; Sweeney, Crama, Yfeko; McMillian, Francis, Woods, Niskanen; Alli, Aitchison, Magennis
