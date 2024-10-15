Shrewsbury vs Exeter betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Exeter will head to New Meadow well rested.

There were only two Sky Bet League One fixtures during the international break and the Grecians were not one of the four teams in action.

Thursday’s visitors resume the season four points off the automatic promotion spots with a game in-hand on second placed Wrexham having signed-off with a 1-0 win over struggling Cambridge and another clean sheet; not bad for a side 2/1 to be relegated at the beginning of August.

The key to Gary Caldwell’s early-season success is in defence.

Exeter have won six of their last eight games in all competitions, conceding just three times, keeping six clean sheets but is this sustainable?

A quick glance at the expected goals against (xGA) would suggest not as they have shipped 5.53 in their last four without conceding. Context, though, is key.

Across those 360 minutes, Exeter have led for nearly 200 of them, meaning game state has dictated that their opponents have had most of the running, as you would expect.

Exeter gave up six ‘big chances’ (xG greater than 0.30) in those four outings, but only two have come with the scores level.