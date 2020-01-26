Shrewsbury 2-2 Liverpool highlights & report: Jason CUmmings scores twice as Shrews earn fourth round replay at Anfield

League One side Shrewsbury came from 2-0 down to grab a 2-2 draw and FA Cup replay with Liverpool after a breathless fourth round tie.
Jurgen Klopp has been among those calling for FA Cup replays to be scrapped, but he's got one to deal with to add to Liverpool's lengthy fixture list after they fluffed their lines in Shropshire after a herculean effort from Shrewsbury.
After a Curtis Jones opener and a Donald Love own goal, Liverpool were 2-0 and cruising at the start of the second half, but substitute Jason Cummings and a defiant Shrewsbury side had other ideas.
Cummings slotted home a penalty to deservedly get the hosts a goal back, before grabbing a second 15 minutes from time to send the home crowd wild and have them dreaming of a winner.
They had chances as well to pull off a huge upset, but they were more than happy with the draw that gives them a replay away at Anfield against the European champions and current Premier League leaders.
The Reds have only dropped two points in the league all season and yet they were held by Shrewsbury, 16th in League One, and on the day it was a replay well earned by Sam Ricketts' side.
It was a confident start by Liverpool and it was Jones that gave them the lead when he raced on to a fantastic Pedro Chirivella through ball to finish expertly after 15 minutes.
Liverpool stayed in control, but Shrewsbury were getting joy from quick breaks forward and Adrian was needed to keep the lively hosts at bay on a number of occasions.
Shaun Whalley had the best chance on 24 minutes when he scampered clear but Adrian made a great save with his foot to get the better of the one-on-one.
Whalley again watsed a great chance just before the break when he dragged a left-footed shot wide when in plenty of space, as Shrewsbury ended the half on a high and full of hope for the second half.
That hope seemed dashed just seconds after the restart when Love put through his own net at the far post when there was no real danger, but the deflation was only temporary as the Shrews soon came back fighting.
Adrian had to make another couple of fine saves before he was eventually beaten from the penalty spot after Yasser Larouci brought down the excellent Josh Laurent just inside the box.
Cummings slotted the ball home calmly to set-up a grandstand finish with 25 minutes left to play, and he was at it again ten minutes later when he sent the home crowd quld by drawing Shrewsbury level.
Cummings skipped past Dejan Lovren who dived in without getting anything on the ball, and once in on goal who fired beyond Adrian to stun the world champions and make it 2-2.
Klopp was even forced to call upon Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in the closing minutes to try and avoid a replay, but they couldn't find a winner and now Shrewsbury get a deserved second chance and a trip to Anfield.
Shrewsbury Town 2-2 Liverpool Opta stats
- Liverpool have failed to win a match after being 2+ goals ahead for the first time since April 2018 when they drew 2-2 with West Brom in the Premier League, they had won their previous 47 such games.
- Shrewsbury Town have lost just one of their last 18 home FA Cup matches (W10 D7), a 0-3 defeat against Manchester United in February 2016.
- Liverpool have failed to win away at third-tier opposition in the FA Cup in 12 of their last 14 matches (W2 D11 L1), with their last such victory coming against Shrewsbury in February 1996.
- Shrewsbury are unbeaten in their last three FA Cup home against Premier League opponents (D3), recording a 2-2 draw at this very stage in the competition last season versus Wolves.
- Liverpool have conceded 11 goals in their last five domestic cup away games, conceding 2+ goals in four of those five matches.
- Liverpool have benefitted from four own goals across all competitions this season; the joint-most of any Premier League team (along with Wolves).
- Jason Cummings is the first substitute to score an FA Cup brace against top-flight opposition while playing for a lower league team since January 2011 (Nick Barmby for Hull against Wigan).
- At 18 years and 361 days old, Curtis Jones is the first teenager to score in consecutive appearances for Liverpool since Raheem Sterling in April 2014 (19y 133d).
Follow Sporting Life on social media - find us on Facebook here or tweet @SportingLifeFC
Related football links
- Transfer Window: Latest updates
- January Window: Done deals
- Sporting Life Best Bets for 2020
- Super 6: Enter NOW!
- Fantasy Football: Pick your team now!
- Football results