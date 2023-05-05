Football has a funny way of coming full circle – and for a second time in three years, Derby County face Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the campaign with what amounts to the Rams' whole season on the line.

On May 8 2021, Derby twice came from behind to draw 3-3 with Wednesday, saving themselves from the drop and condemning the Owls to relegation instead in one of the most thrilling Championship finales ever.

Almost two years to the day later, the Rams head to Hillsborough knowing a win will secure their spot in the Sky Bet League One play-offs, maybe setting up two more meetings with third-placed Wednesday (depending on fifth-placed Bolton’s result).

A defeat or draw lets in Peterborough, two points behind the Rams, if Darren Ferguson's side can win at Barnsley, although a Derby draw would mean Posh would need to beat the Tykes by three goals or more.

It has all the hallmarks of one those nail-biting final days that have fans at both grounds checking their phones 10 times a minute.