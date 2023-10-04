Sheffield Wednesday sack Xisco after winless start to season

Sheffield Wednesday have sacked Xisco Munoz as head coach after he failed to win any of his 12 matches in charge in all competitions, leaving the club bottom of the Sky Bet Championship with just two points from 10 games.
The former Watford boss was appointed in July following the surprise departure of Darren Moore, who the Owls will face on Saturday when Huddersfield visit Hillsborough.
Moore parted company with the club despite securing promotion from League One following a play-off final victory over Barnsley following a disagreement with chairman and owner Dejphon Chansiri.
Under-21s boss Neil Thompson will take charge for Saturday's Yorkshire derby.
Xisco's dismissal is the latest twist in a turbulent period for the Owls after Chansiri responded to criticism by publishing a long statement last week threatening to withdraw all future funding from the club.
