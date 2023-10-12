Sheffield Wednesday announce Danny Röhl as new manager

The Owls, who were promoted from Sky Bet League One last season via the play-offs, sacked Xisco Munoz last week after he failed to win any of his 10 league games in charge.

Röhl takes on his first managerial job at Hillsborough, having worked only as an assistant before. He did work under Ralph Hasenhüttl at Southampton, as an assistant manager at Bayern Munich and Germany, and worked under Hansi Flick.

The young German had been interviewed for the Wednesday job in the summer following the sacking of Darren Moore, but Xisco was preferred, though it seems Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri was left impressed by Röhl's interview.

With Sheffield Wednesday propping up the Sky Bet Championship with just three points through 11 games - the second worst start in the history of the league among teams not to start with a points deduction - Röhl has a job on his hands to turn things around.

"I'm ready for this. I know it's a big challenge to make the step forward as a manager, but I prepared the last 10 years for this first step," Röhl told the club website.

"I want to bring intensity, I want to be active on the pitch, we want to play very aggressive. I want to see that we are brave.

I have a clear philosophy about transition first impulse, counter pressing and these are the things I demand from my players."

Röhl's first game in charge sees Sheffield Wednesday travel to Watford next Saturday.