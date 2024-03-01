Sheffield United vs Arsenal betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Can things get much worse for Sheffield United? Bottom of the Premier League with 13 points after 26 games, Blades fans must just want the season to end.

Unfortunately for them, there's still almost a third of it left and the club is on track to record the worst defensive campaign in 38-fixture Premier League history. They've conceded 66 times already (an average of 2.54 goals per game) so will need a significant improvement not to break Derby's unwanted record of 89 goals. Can Arsenal sustain scoring streak? Frustration finally boiled over last weekend too, as Vini Souza and Jack Robinson fought amongst themselves during the 1-0 defeat at Wolves. That loss followed up a 5-0 home thrashing by Brighton, the sixth time this season Sheffield United have conceded at least five goals. Arsenal arrive in South Yorkshire having beaten Newcastle 4-1 for a sixth straight win, a run during which they have scored 25 goals and conceded just three.

What are the best bets?

It feels worthwhile getting Arsenal onside in a contest they will almost certainly dominate. During their six-game winning streak the Gunners have averaged 19 shots per game, reaching a high of 25 in the 6-0 win at West Ham. The 6/5 about 20+ ARSENAL SHOTS holds appeal against not only the division's worst team, but possibly the worst defensive team in the history of the division. This bet will be a runner whether Arsenal run riot, or Chris Wilder's team deliver a much-improved rearguard action; not beyond the realms of possibility. On six occasions against the current top six this term - including both meetings with Manchester City - the Blades have kept the scoreline under 3.5 goals.

Set-piece specialists

Jakub Kiwior's header against Newcastle made it 50 set-piece goals (excluding penalties) since Nicolas Jover became Gunners set-piece coach in July 2021. No top-flight team has been more effective in that period, and it's been a huge part of their return to form, with eight of Arsenal's last 25 goals via set plays.

Kiwior's defensive colleague WILLIAM SALIBA is worth taking to small stakes TO SCORE ANYTIME given his 12/1 price with a couple of firms. Most bookies are more cautious, pricing the France centre-back at around 8/1 against such a poor defensive opponent. With Saliba, Kiwior and Ben White all available at 12/1, Dutching to cover all three given Sheffield United's defensive incapability wouldn't be the worse idea.

The focus on Gabriel from set-pieces this term, and his four goals, has meant the Brazilian is staggeringly short - generally priced at 7/2. That certainly opens up the possibility to capitalise on backing his centre-back partner. Saliba certainly offers the most value, is an undoubted aerial threat and found the net as recently as three weeks ago against West Ham.

Anel Ahmedhodzic was booked for the eighth time in 20 league games last weekend

Anel Ahmedhodzic to be carded

William Saliba to score anytime

Arsenal 20+ total shots

Only four top-flight players have been show more than ANEL AHMEDHODZIC's eight yellow cards in the Premier League this season. The Sheffield United defender's ability to pick up cautions is bettered by no-one in terms of consistency however, as he has missed five of their 26 fixtures.

Team news

Sheffield United remain without the suspended Mason Holgate. Fellow defenders Chris Basham and John Egan remain sidelined. Oli McBurnie is pushing to start after making the bench last weekend. Ben Brereton Diaz and Cameron Archer are likely out until after the international break. Thomas Partey will return to Arsenal's matchday squad, but Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain doubtful and face late fitness tests. Leandro Trossard could come into the starting XI should Mikel Arteta decide to use one out-and-out central midfielder, and drop Jorginho to the bench.

Predicted line-ups Sheff Utd: Grbic; Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Robinson; Bogle, Norwood, Souza, Hamer, Larouci; McAtee, Brewster. Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Havertz, Odegaard; Martinelli, Trossard, Saka.