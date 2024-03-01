Sporting Life
William Saliba celebrates scoring for Arsenal

Sheffield United vs Arsenal betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Joe Townsend
16:09 · FRI March 01, 2024

Football betting tips: Monday Night Football

2pts Arsenal to have 20+ shots at 6/5 (Sky Bet)

1pt William Saliba to score anytime at 12/1 (Unibet)

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Monday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 16/1 | Draw 7/1 | Away 1/7

Can things get much worse for Sheffield United?

Bottom of the Premier League with 13 points after 26 games, Blades fans must just want the season to end.

Wilder

Unfortunately for them, there's still almost a third of it left and the club is on track to record the worst defensive campaign in 38-fixture Premier League history.

They've conceded 66 times already (an average of 2.54 goals per game) so will need a significant improvement not to break Derby's unwanted record of 89 goals.

Frustration finally boiled over last weekend too, as Vini Souza and Jack Robinson fought amongst themselves during the 1-0 defeat at Wolves.

That loss followed up a 5-0 home thrashing by Brighton, the sixth time this season Sheffield United have conceded at least five goals.

Arsenal arrive in South Yorkshire having beaten Newcastle 4-1 for a sixth straight win, a run during which they have scored 25 goals and conceded just three.

What are the best bets?

Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrates

It feels worthwhile getting Arsenal onside in a contest they will almost certainly dominate.

During their six-game winning streak the Gunners have averaged 19 shots per game, reaching a high of 25 in the 6-0 win at West Ham.

The 6/5 about 20+ ARSENAL SHOTS holds appeal against not only the division's worst team, but possibly the worst defensive team in the history of the division.

This bet will be a runner whether Arsenal run riot, or Chris Wilder's team deliver a much-improved rearguard action; not beyond the realms of possibility.

On six occasions against the current top six this term - including both meetings with Manchester City - the Blades have kept the scoreline under 3.5 goals.

Set-piece specialists

Set piece xG Arsenal

Jakub Kiwior's header against Newcastle made it 50 set-piece goals (excluding penalties) since Nicolas Jover became Gunners set-piece coach in July 2021.

No top-flight team has been more effective in that period, and it's been a huge part of their return to form, with eight of Arsenal's last 25 goals via set plays.

Arsenal have improved their set-piece delivery hugely this term.

Kiwior's defensive colleague WILLIAM SALIBA is worth taking to small stakes TO SCORE ANYTIME given his 12/1 price with a couple of firms.

Most bookies are more cautious, pricing the France centre-back at around 8/1 against such a poor defensive opponent.

With Saliba, Kiwior and Ben White all available at 12/1, Dutching to cover all three given Sheffield United's defensive incapability wouldn't be the worse idea.

Gabriel shot map

The focus on Gabriel from set-pieces this term, and his four goals, has meant the Brazilian is staggeringly short - generally priced at 7/2.

That certainly opens up the possibility to capitalise on backing his centre-back partner.

Saliba certainly offers the most value, is an undoubted aerial threat and found the net as recently as three weeks ago against West Ham.

BuildABet @ 60/1

Sheffield United's Jack Robinson (not pictured) and team-mate Anel Ahmedhodzic (centre left) during the Premier League match at Molineux
Anel Ahmedhodzic was booked for the eighth time in 20 league games last weekend
  • Anel Ahmedhodzic to be carded
  • William Saliba to score anytime
  • Arsenal 20+ total shots
  • Over 3.5 goals

Only four top-flight players have been show more than ANEL AHMEDHODZIC's eight yellow cards in the Premier League this season.

The Sheffield United defender's ability to pick up cautions is bettered by no-one in terms of consistency however, as he has missed five of their 26 fixtures.

Team news

Leandro Trossard and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Sheffield United remain without the suspended Mason Holgate. Fellow defenders Chris Basham and John Egan remain sidelined.

Oli McBurnie is pushing to start after making the bench last weekend. Ben Brereton Diaz and Cameron Archer are likely out until after the international break.

Thomas Partey will return to Arsenal's matchday squad, but Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain doubtful and face late fitness tests.

Leandro Trossard could come into the starting XI should Mikel Arteta decide to use one out-and-out central midfielder, and drop Jorginho to the bench.

Predicted line-ups

Sheff Utd: Grbic; Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Robinson; Bogle, Norwood, Souza, Hamer, Larouci; McAtee, Brewster.

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Havertz, Odegaard; Martinelli, Trossard, Saka.

Match facts

  • Sheffield United have lost each of their last three Premier League games against Arsenal by an aggregate score of 10-1. They had only lost two of their previous nine league games versus the Gunners before this (W2 D5).
  • In all competitions, Arsenal have won three of their last four away games against Sheffield United (L1), as many as their previous 12 beforehand (D5 L4).
  • Indeed, the Gunners could win three successive away games against the Blades for the very first time.
  • Sheffield United have lost 5-0 against Aston Villa and 5-0 against Brighton in their last two Premier League home games – no team in English league history (top four tiers) has lost three consecutive home games by a margin of 5+ goals before.
  • Arsenal have won 6-0 at West Ham and 5-0 at Burnley in their last two Premier League away games – no side in English league history (top four tiers) has won three consecutive away games by a margin of 5+ goals before.
  • In their last three home games in all competitions, Sheffield United have lost 2-5 (vs Brighton), 0-5 (vs Aston Villa) and 0-5 (vs Brighton) – no English league side has ever conceded 5+ goals in four consecutive home games before.
  • Arsenal have won all six of their Premier League games in 2024 by an aggregate score of 25-3. Only three teams have ever had a longer winning run from the start of a calendar year in the competition – Manchester City in 2021 (13), Liverpool in 2020 (8) and Manchester United in 2009 (9).
  • Sheffield United have kept just one clean sheet in the Premier League this season, with their 66 goals conceded the most after 26 games in a top-flight campaign since Ipswich Town in 1963-64 (74).
  • Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic has ended on the losing side in 16 of his 20 Premier League appearances so far (W2 D2). In Premier League history, only three players have lost more of their first 20 matches: Juninho Bacuna, Josip Drmic and Oliver Burke (all 17).
  • Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has scored in each of his last five Premier League games, netting twice in each of his last two away from home (vs West Ham and Burnley). Only Dennis Bergkamp (September 1997) and Harry Kane (September 2017) have ever scored 2+ goals in three consecutive away appearances.

Odds correct 1220 GMT (01/03/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

