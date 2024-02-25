Wolves 1-0 Sheff Utd: Vinicius Souza and Jack Robinson clash in defeat

The duo went head to head in the first half, with Souza pushing Robinson in the face.

The referee referred to VAR to check whether a red card was warranted, with no action resulting.

Ultimately the Blades slumped to another damaging Premier League defeat, leaving them rooted to the bottom.

Pablo Sarabia's 30th-minute goal sends Wolves up to eighth in the table, maintaining a surprise European challenge.

