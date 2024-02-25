Wolves 1-0 Sheff Utd: Vinicius Souza and Jack Robinson clash in defeat

Sheffield United team-mates Vinicius Souza and Jack Robinson had to be separated after clashing in a 1-0 defeat at Wolves on Sunday.
The duo went head to head in the first half, with Souza pushing Robinson in the face.
The referee referred to VAR to check whether a red card was warranted, with no action resulting.
Ultimately the Blades slumped to another damaging Premier League defeat, leaving them rooted to the bottom.
Pablo Sarabia's 30th-minute goal sends Wolves up to eighth in the table, maintaining a surprise European challenge.
