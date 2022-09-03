Liam Kelly previews Manchester City's Champions League trip to face Sevilla, expecting a comfortable win for the visitors.

Football betting tips: Champions League 1.5pts Manchester City to win with -2 goal handicap at 11/4 (Betfair Sportsbook, PaddyPower) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It might be a surprise to some to see Manchester City so short in the betting for this match-up. Sevilla, after all, have an excellent European pedigree and have pushed the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid close in recent domestic seasons. They simply aren't a team capable of such things any longer, though, which explains the heavy odds-on for Manchester City to win the game.

Julen Lopetegui's side have had a predictably rough start to their La Liga campaign, gaining just one point from four fixtures. That includes a rather generous opening schedule before being completely dominated by Barca on Saturday night. In winning 4-0, Barcelona created plenty of goalscoring opportunities (xG: SEV 0.91 - 4.81 BAR), recording nine big chances against a Sevilla team that were cut apart almost at will. Losing the very solid partnership of Jules Koundé and Diego Carlos in the transfer window has clearly been a huge issue. Perhaps this is not the best time to welcome Manchester City, who should really have beat Aston Villa at the weekend and will be desperate to lift the Champions League trophy this term. The threat Pep Guardiola's side possess going forward needs little elaboration, already scoring 20 goals in six Premier League matches and averaging 2.60 expected goals for (xGF) per game.

Considering the form of each team entering this game, backing MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN WITH -2 GOAL HANDICAP is the play at a nice price of 11/4. CLICK HERE to back Manchester City to win with -2 goal handicap with Sky Bet With Sevilla looking a shell of their former selves, especially at the back, City's probable dominance of the ball should result in a few goals. The hosts have scored only three in four in La Liga, too, so the raised likelihood of a City clean sheet only furthers the relative confidence behind the selection.

Sevilla v Manchester City score prediction and best bets 1.5pts Manchester City to win with -2 goal handicap at 11/4 (Betfair Sportsbook, PaddyPower) Score prediction: Sevilla 0-3 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 8/1) Odds correct 1430 BST (05/09/22)