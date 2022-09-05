Celtic open their Champions League campaign by hosting holders Real Madrid. Liam Kelly previews the game and provides two best bets.

A trip to Celtic is undoubtedly not the easiest start for Real Madrid, with Parkhead likely to be absolutely rocking after a 4-0 win over rivals Rangers at the weekend. Indeed, Ange Postecoglou's side have won every game in the Scottish Premiership this season, benefitting greatly from the Australian's very attacking approach. This, however, is another step up.

Celtic were last involved in the Champions League in 2017/18 and face the most successful team in the history of the competition on their return. Real also arrive with a 100% winning record domestically, although it hasn't been smooth sailing in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's side have conceded in each of their four fixtures, relying on their potent attacking threat to win matches. In allowing 4.13 expected goals against (xGA) in three away games, they look gettable.

With the above in mind, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS makes appeal at odds-against. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Celtic continue to display the ability to score goals under Postecoglou, and Real's defensive deficiencies have been shrouded by a devastating attacking threat. Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior head that unit, proving to be the most dynamic duo in European football last season. The pairing has started the season in impressive fashion, so I'll add KARIM BENZEMA TO ASSIST VINICIUS JUNIOR AND VINICIUS JUNIOR TO ASSIST KARIM BENZEMA to the staking plan for a small amount. CLICK HERE to back Karim Benzema to assist Vinícius Júnior and Vinícius Júnior to assist Karim Benzema with Sky Bet Real Madrid could easily blow Celtic away if they arrive in top form. Backing their best two attacking players to provide each other with a goal is a fun 40/1 bet.

