Neal Maupay buries his head after missing a glorious chance to win the Merseyside derby
Neal Maupay buries his head after missing a glorious chance to win the Merseyside derby

Premier League xG: Expected goals scorelines for Gameweek 6

By Joe Townsend
15:57 · SAT September 03, 2022

We round up the Premier League action in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG scoreline, an Infogol fairness rating and noteworthy data points.

What are Infogol fairness ratings?

  • We attempt to rank each match result by comparing the actual result against the range of possible game outcomes that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created by each side in the game.
  • This is scaled from 0 to 100, where 100 represents those occasions where the process most closely mirrors the real scoreline and lower scores indicate a match where the scoreline is not fully reflected in the balance of chances created.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

The points were shared in an enthralling Merseyside derby which saw superb goalkeeping performances from Jordan Pickford and Alisson, the frame of the goal hit four times (Liverpool three, Everton one) and 37 shots attempted.

It was the most times the woodwork had been hit and also the most shots that had been taken in a Premier League game this season.

The Infogol model calculates that there was just a 3% chance of the match ending goalless based on the xG totals accrued by each team, with a 1-1 draw or 2-1 away win the equal most likely outcomes at 9%.

Merseyside derby shotmap

But while that may be true, Liverpool were largely restricted to low probability chances by an organised and stubborn Everton defence.

Their 23 attempts on goal came at an average xG of just 0.08 per shot and the Reds failed to create a single ‘big chance’ (35%+) with their best opportunity - despite Luiz Diaz, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah all hitting the post - falling to substitute Diogo Jota (0.30) from close range deep in stoppage time.

By far the best chance of the match fell to Everton debutant Neal Maupay (0.72) who was denied superbly by Alisson.

We rated Neal Maupay's chance at 72% but Alisson denied him
We rated Neal Maupay's chance at 72% but Alisson denied him

Ultimately the performances of the Brazilian keeper and his opposite number Pickford, as well as a tight VAR call when Conor Coady had the ball in the net in the 70th minute before bring ruled offside, were the chief reasons for the match ending goalless.

After six matches Liverpool are already six points off the top of the table having played a game more.

A fourth successive draw means Everton remain winless this season but move outside the relegation zone.

Brentford v Leeds

xG verdict to follow

Chelsea v West Ham

xG verdict to follow

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

xG verdict to follow

Nott'm Forest v Bournemouth

xG verdict to follow

Tottenham v Fulham

xG verdict to follow

Wolves v Southampton

xG verdict to follow

Aston Villa v Man City

xG verdict to follow

