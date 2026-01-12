Sack race odds: Thomas Frank favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked

Thomas Frank has been backed into favouritism to be the next Premier League manager to leave after Tottenham were knocked out of the FA Cup at the weekend.

The 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa piles even more pressure on Frank, who has overseen just four wins in Spurs' last 17 games across all competitions. Tottenham were booed off again at full-time of the FA Cup exit, with some of the home faithful chanting 'sacked in the morning' at their own manager. This all comes just days after angry Spurs fans confronted players after defeat at Bournemouth, the same night Frank was pictured holding an Arsenal cup and club captain Cristian Romero took to social media and went after the clubs higher-ups. With Spurs 14th in the Premier League table and having won just two of 11 home games against Premier League opponents, losing six, it's clear why Frank is the favourite to be the next man to go.

Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via BetVictor) Evs - Thomas Frank

7/4 - Nuno Espirito Santo

10/1 - Sean Dyche, Oliver Glasner

12/1 - Scott Parker

14/1 - Arne Slot

20/1 - Pep Guardiola Odds correct at 10:20 GMT (12/1/26)

Second in the market is West Ham's Nuno Espirito Santo, and conveniently West Ham travel to Tottenham on Saturday in what is a massive game for both managers. The Hammers did progress in the FA Cup but needed extra-time to get past Championship side QPR, but head into the weekend showdown seven points from safety in the Premier League having failed to win in 11 league outings, losing seven. Nottingham Forest Sean Dyche relieved some pressure with a win at West Ham last week to provide some breathing room between the two clubs, but his side were eliminated from the FA Cup by Wrexham, and wins have been few and far between since he took charge (8 in 18 all comps). Oliver Glasner remains in the mix too amid uncertainty around his happiness at Crystal Palace, with the Austrian repeatedly stating he needs more support.

Non-league Macclesfield knocked holders Crystal Palace out of the FA Cup