Sack race odds: Pep Guardiola tempting, Ruud van Nistelrooy most likely

It was a busy weekend in the next Premier League manager to leave ‘sack race’ market, with lots of movement in both directions.

Manchester City showed plenty of potential against Arsenal but individual errors, and a slice of bad fortune, proved costly before goals from teenage stars Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri either side of a Kai Havertz strike turned a Gunners victory into a 5-1 rout. It ended a mini revival for PEP GUARDIOLA’s side, previously six unbeaten in the Premier League, and saw the City boss cut in, but he still remains out at 33/1. “I only regret the last 25 minutes, we forgot to do what we should do, what we have done for 65, 70 minutes," said Guardiola following their late capitulation. “Of course it’s a difficult game starting in this stadium, against that team in the first minutes, it’s happened many times this season. “But after 10, 15 minutes I think we took the game and played really, really, really, really good and we are in it after 1-1. Of course at 3-1 they are comfortable, it's more difficult. “It’s happened all season, we are giving away too many things.”

Publicly, Guardiola appears set on rebuilding the team. Privately, you do wonder how many more chastening afternoons like City’s latest embarrassment at the Emirates he can take. And I must say, at 33/1, it's tempting; there really was an end of an era type feel to the closing stages in north London.

Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via Sky Bet) Ange Postecoglou - 8/13

Ruud van Nistelrooy - 7/4

No Manager to Leave - 8/1

Ivan Juric - 14/1

Vitor Pereira - 20/1

Enzo Maresca - 22/1

Ruben Amorim - 25/1

Pep Guardiola - 33/1

Ruud awakening for Van Nistelrooy

RUUD VAN NISTELROOY was a manager to shorten markedly this weekend, from 4/1 to 7/4. Having started his Leicester reign with four points from home games against West Ham and Brighton, there was optimism in some quarters that the former Manchester United caretaker boss could pull his new team clear of danger. However, even in those early days there were serious warning signs, with the Foxes hugely fortunate to take even a point from either match. Leicester have lost seven of their subsequent eight Premier League fixtures, the most recent of which was a 4-0 thrashing at relegation rivals Everton on Saturday; their goal difference during that eight-game spells stands at -19. It seemed an odd appointment when the Dutchman pitched up at the King Power and it's becoming hard to envisage him being there at the start of next season. At this rate he won't last the rest of this one.

Postecoglou pressure released

The one afternoon of respite for Van Nistelrooy came during a 2-1 win at Tottenham last weekend, causing ANGE POSTECOGLOU to jump in to 1/3 favouritism, a price he has slowly eased out from. But just as the Australian seemed under the most suffocating levels of pressure, Tottenham's teens stepped up on Thursday night to send them into the Europa League round of 16 before Spurs' seniors delivered at Brentford on Sunday to secure a much-needed 2-0 win. There's no rest for Postecoglou or his team though, as they now face a potentially season-defining trip to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-finals in midweek, taking a 1-0 first-leg lead to Anfield.

One to watch...

Further down the betting, IVAN JURIC drifted (10s to 14/1) after picking up his first league win as Southampton boss thanks to an 87th-minute goal at fellow newly-promoted club Ipswich. However, as was well argued in Tom Carnduff's Weekend Tips, what happens in the closing hours of the transfer window at St Mary’s could dictate his future.

Not in the running

VITOR PEREIRA was another manager to receive a shot in the arm. His Wolves team delivered a commanding performance to beat Aston Villa 2-0 at Molineux, ending a four-match losing streak to add to the seven points collected in his opening three games in charge.