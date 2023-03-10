Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace are in a rut

Sack race odds: Patrick Vieira and Brendan Rodgers shorten

By Sporting Life
19:46 · SUN March 12, 2023

Patrick Vieira was the big market mover in the sack race over the weekend as he was cut in from 20/1 to 4s to be the next Premier League manager to leave.

The Crystal Palace boss was initially backed into 6/1 after a 1-0 defeat at home by Manchester City before being trimmed yet further on Sunday.

Palace have not won in all competitions in 2023 - a run of 11 games - and have only won once in 15 matches all told.

Despite that run, they have stayed 12th in the table, but the gap to the relegation zone has narrowed significantly with the Eagles now just three points above the dotted line.

Just as worrying for Palace and Vieira is the fact they have generated the least expected goals (xGF) in the top flight this season, a lack of creativity that has seen them score just six goals in 12 fixtures since the World Cup.

Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via Sky Bet)

  • David Moyes - 5/4
  • Antonio Conte - 9/4
  • Patrick Vieira - 4/1
  • Brendan Rodgers - 5/1
  • No manager to leave - 16/1
  • Steve Cooper - 16/1
  • Gary O'Neil - 20/1
  • Graham Potter - 20/1
  • Jurgen Klopp - 33/1
  • Ruben Selles - 40/1

Odds correct at 1910 GMT (10/03/23)

The pressure is growing on Brendan Rodgers at Leicester
The pressure is growing on Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers also saw his price shorten a fair bit over the weekend - from 8s to 5/1 - following defeat at the hands of Chelsea, Leicester's fourth in a row in all competitions.

The Foxes remain above the drop zone only on goal difference.

West Ham boss David Moyes
West Ham boss David Moyes leads the market

Shorter still are West Ham manager David Moyes and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte.

The Hammers were held 1-1 at home by Aston Villa on Sunday, which resulted in little movement on market leader Moyes.

Conte's price also held fairly firmly after his side beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 on Saturday with his contract situation and recent remarks about potentially leaving - which saw him cut form 20/1 to 6/4 - meaning it's unlikely he will drift much regardless of results.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS