The Crystal Palace boss was initially backed into 6/1 after a 1-0 defeat at home by Manchester City before being trimmed yet further on Sunday.

Palace have not won in all competitions in 2023 - a run of 11 games - and have only won once in 15 matches all told.

Despite that run, they have stayed 12th in the table, but the gap to the relegation zone has narrowed significantly with the Eagles now just three points above the dotted line.

Just as worrying for Palace and Vieira is the fact they have generated the least expected goals (xGF) in the top flight this season, a lack of creativity that has seen them score just six goals in 12 fixtures since the World Cup.