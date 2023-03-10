Patrick Vieira was the big market mover in the sack race over the weekend as he was cut in from 20/1 to 4s to be the next Premier League manager to leave.
The Crystal Palace boss was initially backed into 6/1 after a 1-0 defeat at home by Manchester City before being trimmed yet further on Sunday.
Palace have not won in all competitions in 2023 - a run of 11 games - and have only won once in 15 matches all told.
Despite that run, they have stayed 12th in the table, but the gap to the relegation zone has narrowed significantly with the Eagles now just three points above the dotted line.
Just as worrying for Palace and Vieira is the fact they have generated the least expected goals (xGF) in the top flight this season, a lack of creativity that has seen them score just six goals in 12 fixtures since the World Cup.
Brendan Rodgers also saw his price shorten a fair bit over the weekend - from 8s to 5/1 - following defeat at the hands of Chelsea, Leicester's fourth in a row in all competitions.
The Foxes remain above the drop zone only on goal difference.
Shorter still are West Ham manager David Moyes and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte.
The Hammers were held 1-1 at home by Aston Villa on Sunday, which resulted in little movement on market leader Moyes.
Conte's price also held fairly firmly after his side beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 on Saturday with his contract situation and recent remarks about potentially leaving - which saw him cut form 20/1 to 6/4 - meaning it's unlikely he will drift much regardless of results.
