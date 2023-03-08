Antonio Conte's price to be the next Premier League manager to leave have been slashed from 20/1, with him now second favourite in the sack race at 6/4.

Only under-fire West Ham boss David Moyes sits ahead of the Italian in the betting following Tottenham's Champions League's last-16 exit at the hands of AC Milan on Wednesday.

Next Premier League manager to leave (via Sky Bet) David Moyes - 11/10

Antonio Conte - 6/4

Brendan Rodgers - 8/1

Gary O'Neil - 12/1

Graham Potter - 12/1

No manager to leave - 16/1 Odds correct at 0910 GMT (09/03/23)

Data doesn't look good Having lost the opening leg 1-0, Spurs had to win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but rarely threatened during a listless a goalless draw. They mustered an expected goals (xG) total of just 0.51, a continuation of the attacking struggles that have been evident for a significant period. Spurs' xG trendlines are now in the orange, which tells us they are now a team allowing more and better chances than they create.

'They might sack me, who knows' "The situation is really clear," said Conte after Tottenham's Champions League exit. "It's one year and two months since I started, I always say the same thing, we need time and patience. "At this moment we don't have a solid foundation to be competitive and win. We try to work and get the right players to get the right foundation and try to find the solution in the transfer market for the right team. "My contract expires in June. We will see - they might sack me even before the end of the season, who knows, maybe they are disappointed."