Antonio Conte has been vocal about wanting investment

Sack race odds: Antonio Conte backed into 6/4 from 20/1

By Jake Osgathorpe
12:01 · THU March 09, 2023

Antonio Conte's price to be the next Premier League manager to leave have been slashed from 20/1, with him now second favourite in the sack race at 6/4.

Only under-fire West Ham boss David Moyes sits ahead of the Italian in the betting following Tottenham's Champions League's last-16 exit at the hands of AC Milan on Wednesday.

Next Premier League manager to leave (via Sky Bet)

  • David Moyes - 11/10
  • Antonio Conte - 6/4
  • Brendan Rodgers - 8/1
  • Gary O'Neil - 12/1
  • Graham Potter - 12/1
  • No manager to leave - 16/1

Odds correct at 0910 GMT (09/03/23)

Data doesn't look good

Having lost the opening leg 1-0, Spurs had to win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but rarely threatened during a listless a goalless draw.

They mustered an expected goals (xG) total of just 0.51, a continuation of the attacking struggles that have been evident for a significant period.

Spurs' xG trendlines are now in the orange, which tells us they are now a team allowing more and better chances than they create.

conte spurs

'They might sack me, who knows'

"The situation is really clear," said Conte after Tottenham's Champions League exit.

"It's one year and two months since I started, I always say the same thing, we need time and patience.

"At this moment we don't have a solid foundation to be competitive and win. We try to work and get the right players to get the right foundation and try to find the solution in the transfer market for the right team.

"My contract expires in June. We will see - they might sack me even before the end of the season, who knows, maybe they are disappointed."

Mauricio Pochettino
ALSO READ: Poch fav for Spurs return

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

