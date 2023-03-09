Sporting Life
Mauricio Pochettino

Next Tottenham manager odds: Mauricio Pochettino favourite for Spurs return

By Tom Carnduff
09:45 · THU March 09, 2023

Mauricio Pochettino is the clear favourite in the market to become the next permanent Tottenham manager.

Pressure continues to mount on Antonio Conte after his Spurs side were dumped out of the Champions League by AC Milan in midweek.

An uninspiring second leg performance failed to truly test the Italian side, with Tottenham creating chances worth just 1.01 xG across the two contests.

The result also saw Conte's odds crash in the next Premier League manager to leave market, as he now sits as second-favourite to West Ham's David Moyes.

Next permanent Tottenham manager (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Mauricio Pochettino - 2/1
  • Luis Enrique - 6/1
  • Zinedine Zidane - 10/1
  • Roberto De Zerbi - 12/1
  • Thomas Tuchel - 12/1
  • Diego Simeone - 14/1
  • Michael Carrick - 14/1
  • Ruben Amorim - 14/1

Odds correct at 0915 GMT (09/03/23)

Pochettino is popular among Tottenham supporters, with his previous spell at the club seeing them reach the Champions League final in 2019.

Spurs finished in the top four in four of his five full seasons in charge, while also featuring in the final of the 2014/15 League Cup where they were beaten by Chelsea.

The 2016/17 campaign concluded with Tottenham 2nd in the Premier League standings, the club's highest finish since 1962/63.

They boasted the division's best attack with 86 goals that season, while the 26 goals against was also the fewest of any team.

But his spell came to a disappointing end as he was sacked in November 2019 with the club 14th in the table. In the announcement, chairman Daniel Levy said that Pochettino and his coaching staff "will always be welcome here".

Former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique takes up second place in the betting, with ex-Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane next at 10s.

Conte Tottenham
